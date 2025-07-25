The most extreme Ferrari F40 ever is for sale and could fetch over $8 million

On August 16th, one of the most exclusive and high-performance examples in Ferrari history will go under the hammer, with a potential valuation that could exceed $8 million. This is the Ferrari F40 LM GTC, chassis no. 95448, an authentic track jewel developed by Michelotto, Maranello’s historic technical partner, to compete at the international level.

Ultra-rare Ferrari F40 LM GTC heads to auction with $8 million estimate

This ultra-rare version represents the evolutionary pinnacle of the F40. This isn’t simply a collectible F40 (which is already impressive to say), but a pure racing machine powered by a twin-turbo V8 producing a massive 760 horsepower. That’s a significant jump from the road model’s 478 hp, made possible through larger turbochargers, enhanced intercoolers, new cams, and redesigned engine management.

The entire aerodynamic package has been rethought with a front hood featuring large vents, wider air intakes, an underbody with Venturi effect, and a massive adjustable rear wing. Completing the racing setup are lowered suspension, Brembo racing brakes, widened wheels, and competition slick tires.

Only 19 LM examples were produced, but this is one of the extremely rare GTC variants of the F40, built to European FIA-GT specifications. The cockpit is stripped to essentials, as expected: racing seats, competition dashboard, four-point harnesses, and Lexan windows.

Delivered in 1992 to Swiss collector Walter Hagmann, this F40 has an important racing history, including a crash at Mugello in 1993 and numerous appearances at Ferrari events. It received Ferrari Classiche certification in 2009 and underwent a complete restoration in 2014, followed by a notable appearance at ModaMiami 2025, where it won the “Ferrari: Passion and Performance Collection” award.

In preparation for the RM Sotheby’s auction, it has undergone over $67,000 in maintenance performed by Rosso Corsa Inc. in Florida, including new fuel tanks, belts, filters, battery, Michelin Slick S7M tires, and much more.