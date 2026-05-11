The Model S is dead: here is the station wagon Tesla refused to build

After fourteen years of forcing us to rethink what a door handle should look like, the Tesla Model S has finally checked into the retirement home. It is 2026, and the car that essentially dragged the global automotive industry kicking and screaming into the electric era is being put out to pasture. There is no second generation waiting in the wings. No grand succession. Just a decade-plus of software updates and a history that redefined “late to the party” when it originally launched three years behind schedule back in 2012.

Elon Musk, who took over the 2003 startup and steered it toward industrial scale, has decided the road ends here. Alongside its sibling, the Model X, the Model S is exiting via the gift shop. To soften the blow of killing off his flagship, Musk gave the world one last update in 2025, pushing the Long Range version to 410 miles for those who still believe in the quaint concept of road trips.

To finish in style, or perhaps just to squeeze out a final premium, the last 250 units are the Signature Series. These invite-only trophies fetched about $160,000 a piece, a classy liquidation for a car that spent over a decade as the absolute benchmark for premium EVs.

According to Musk, the future isn’t a better car; it’s a humanoid robot. While enthusiasts were hoping for a revolutionary redesign of the brand’s most influential sedan, Tesla decided that building “people” was a more lucrative pivot than building the best electric car on the market.

Nikita Chuicko, the digital wizard known as kelsonik, refused to let the Model S die so quietly. He took the memory of the sedan and transformed it into a radical widebody station wagon.

This render is the forbidden fruit of the EV world, the perfect, aggressive response to the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo that Tesla never bothered to build. By grafting elements from the Model Y Premium, such as the horizontal LED front bar and translucent taillights, and slamming it onto concave chrome Y-spoke wheels, Chuicko showed us a future where Tesla actually cared about car enthusiasts.