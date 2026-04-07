The last Model S and Model X just got $15,000 more expensive

Tesla fans have spent years mocking traditional dealerships for their markups, their hidden fees, and their remarkable ability to charge more than MSRP for any car people actually want. And over the weekend, Tesla quietly raised the price of its remaining Model S and Model X inventory by $15,000 across the board.

The Model S AWD now starts at $109,900, the Model S Plaid at $124,900. On the SUV side, the Model X AWD comes in at $114,900, while the Model X Plaid tops out at $129,900. No new features. No updated specs. Just a bigger number on the sticker.

The timing is not accidental. Tesla confirmed last week that production of both models has been permanently discontinued. What’s left on lots around the world amounts to fewer than 1,000 units, demos and unsold inventory. Classic end-of-the-line economics: when supply collapses and you still hold the keys, why not squeeze?

Some Tesla faithful are spinning this as good news, arguing the price hike boosts resale value for current owners. Others have noticed something less flattering: the $15,000 increase happens to mirror the cost of the so-called Luxe package, which bundles lifetime FSD, Premium Connectivity, free Supercharging, and four years of Premium service. But the Luxe package was already included on Model S and Model X before the hike. So no, you’re not getting anything new for the extra fifteen grand.

What you are getting, however, is a package that’s worth considerably less than it once was. When Tesla killed one-time FSD purchases in February, it also made FSD non-transferable. Same goes for the other Luxe perks. Which means the bundle that supposedly justifies the premium has, effectively, zero resale value. A $15,000 add-on you can’t pass on to the next owner is a toll.

The idea that demand for a discontinued, six-figure electric sedan has somehow spiked enough to justify a price increase doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. If Tesla genuinely believed people still wanted the Model S and Model X badly enough to pay a premium, it would have kept building them. Instead, the company pulled the plug and is now charging more for the remaining stock simply because it can.