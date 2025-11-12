The Jeep Wrangler Commando is the ultimate off-road flex

The typical Jeep Wrangler is a capable vehicle, but the Wrangler Commando is an entirely different beast. A highly focused weapon built exclusively for active-duty military personnel and veterans. Starting at an assertive $69,995, this vehicle marries Jeep’s legendary off-road foundation with aggressive engineering. It creates an experience that is both precise and exciting.

Every single component, from the ’41 Paint exterior to the subtle “COMMANDO” stitching on the custom leather seats, is designed to elevate both capability and ego. At the heart of this monster lies a 392 cubic-inch HEMI V8 engine, delivering a generous 470 HP and 470 lb-ft of torque.

An optional Whipple supercharger upgrade is available for an extra $11,495. It boosts output to a staggering 705 HP and 655 lb-ft of torque. This power is managed by an electronic eight-speed automatic transmission and a 4×4 Electronic-Shift-On-the-Fly transfer case.

The suspension setup alone is enough to justify the price tag. A 3.5-inch JKS high-performance lift provides crucial clearance, while FOX 3.0 internal bypass shocks with remote reservoirs absorb impacts with precision. The Wrangler Commando rolls on Ivory White beadlock wheels shod in monstrous 37-inch Nitto Mud Terrain Ridge Grappler tires. Optional extras are the $3,395 Magnaflow exhaust system and a WARN winch. These cement its status as a vehicle ready for any mission, real or imagined.

The exterior adopts a military-inspired aesthetic, featuring color-matched steel fenders, painted tube doors, and a protective grille guard housing two 5-inch LED lights. Inside, the design balances brute force with surprising comfort. Durable custom leather, a multi-accessory mount on the dash for secure gear placement, and a digital rear-view mirror.

Despite being heavily modified by Fox Factory Vehicles, the Commando comes with a full three-year/36,000-mile warranty. It demonstrates confidence in its durability. However, this ultimate off-road machine is a true unicorn. Only 250 units will be built, exclusively available to honor the service of active military personnel and veterans.