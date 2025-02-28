The Jeep Grand Cherokee Final Edition is the new limited edition for Japan

Jeep Grand Cherokee Final Edition, the last model of this SUV in Japan limited edition of 100 units

Stellantis Japan launches the Jeep Grand Cherokee Final Edition, this is a limited edition of only 100 units that ends production of the right-hand-drive model in Japan. This luxury SUV, based mainly on the popular Limited version, is characterized from other models mainly by its eye-catching design with black details, 18-inch alloy wheels and exclusive “Final Edition” badge.

Grand Cherokee in Japan with Limited Edition

Stellantis Japan is headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; the president and CEO for this region is Hitoshi Narita, who a led the company to the launch of the limited-edition Jeep Grand Cherokee Final Edition, a luxury SUV that represents the Jeep brand’s high-end model, at authorized Stellantis American manufacturer dealers across the country starting Saturday, March 15, with only 100 units available. The manufacturer’s recommended retail price is 8,100,000 yen (including tax). Due to the end of production of the Grand Cherokee (right-hand drive model), this limited edition vehicle will be the last Grand Cherokee model to be sold in Japan.

The Grand Cherokee Final Edition was developed by taking the Altitude version, a popular earlier model series with black details, as a reference. This limited edition car with black details precisely, will be the first to be made available on the market in about six years. With its foundation founded on the popular Limited version of the Grand Cherokee, this limited edition car features a black base, black Jeep badges and polished black aluminum wheels.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Final Edition features

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Final Edition features an exclusive trim that celebrates the iconic SUV with refined details and eye-catching design. This special version is made available to customers in either front-wheel drive or 4×4, providing versatility and high performance on all types of terrain.

One of the elements that strongly distinguishes this edition is the “Grand Cherokee Black” badge, which lends a touch of elegance and sportiness to the model. The 18-inch alloy wheels, finished in glossy black, further enhance the gritty character of the car, providing a perfect contrast to the bodywork. In addition, the “Final Edition” badge underscores the exclusivity of this version, making it a must-have option for fans of the brand. Designed for those who want a mix of refinement and off-road capability, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Final Edition is a tribute to the SUV’s heritage, with a sleek look and meticulous detailing.