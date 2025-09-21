The Jeep brand assembles nearly 10,000 USO Christmas gift packages for US troops

More than 300 Jeep brand employees with Stellantis’ Motor Citizens volunteer organization and the USO (United Service Organizations) assemble holiday care packages for U.S. troops overseas. Nearly 10,000 holiday care package assembled at Stellantis North America headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan. This year’s package includes essential toiletries, holiday socks, USO bandana, snacks and holiday twinkle lights. Jeep brand has had a long-standing relationship with the USO since 2008, with a mission to strengthen the well-being of U.S. military members and their families

September 19, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – The Jeep brand and the USO (United Service Organizations) join forces at Stellantis North America headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, to assemble holiday care packages for service members deployed overseas. On Thurs., Sept. 18, more than 300 Stellantis employees helped create 10,000 holiday care packages, which will be sent to U.S. troops overseas across 70 countries.

“Jeep was the original freedom machine, dating back to 1941 and World War II when Jeep 4×4 vehicles were heavily used by every division of the United States military and deployed to every infantry regiment in the U.S. Army, helping the allied forces win the war,” said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. “The Jeep brand’s legacy is literally built on freedom and adventure. U.S. service members will receive these reminders of home this holiday season, as many of them spend this special time of year away from loved ones in service to the U.S. Our employees volunteering their time to support the USO and our U.S. troops is a powerful way to say thank you to those who serve. It’s a small but impactful gesture that acknowledges their sacrifices, dedication and service to uphold the freedoms so dear to this country.”

“Today serves as a reminder of the Jeep brand’s unwavering commitment to patriotism,” said Ben Leslie, chief development officer, USO. “At the USO, we are deeply moved by Jeep’s consistent, life-changing contributions. The enthusiasm of this dedicated team to always rise to the occasion is truly inspiring. We are both humbled and immensely grateful for their continued partnership.”

The USO Care Package Program is designed to provide service members with a connection to home, and each package is designed to best suit the needs of military individuals. This year’s holiday care package includes the following items:

Bag

USO bandana/USO sticker and card

HOIST hydration powder

Toiletries

Beef jerky

Holiday candy and nuts

Holiday socks

USB-powered holiday lights

Service members will receive these reminders of home this holiday season, as many of them spend this special time of year away from loved ones in service to the U.S.

Jeep has supported the USO’s mission to help strengthen the nation’s heroes since 2008. From donating Jeep 4×4 vehicles to USO locations, to supporting USO gaming efforts or participating in care package events, the Jeep brand is committed to helping the USO keep military members connected to family, home and country.

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250-plus locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support USO’s critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.