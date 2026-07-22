The internet couldn’t believe this supermarket Ferrari F40 was real

Imagine stepping out of a Nevada grocery store with a bag of frozen pizza, only to find a Ferrari F40 parked right next to the shopping cart return. No climate-controlled bubble, no velvet ropes, no carbon-fiber protective car cover. Just a dirty twin-turbo V8, a set of keys casually dangling in the ignition, and an owner who clearly treats hypercars with the same reverent caution most people reserve for a 2008 Toyota Corolla.

When the photo inevitably hit Reddit, the internet did what the internet does best: it immediately assumed it was fake. After all, 99% of supercar spottings on social feeds are just poorly proportioned Pontiac Fiero kit cars assembled in someone’s backyard with fiberglass and pure ambition. But look closer, and the unmistakable proportions of Maranello’s crown jewel become impossible to deny.

Produced between 1987 and 1992, the legendary F40 was the final machine personally approved by Enzo Ferrari, before his passing. Today, pristine examples regularly command well over $1.5 to $2 million at auction, making them prized financial assets usually preserved under glass. Unless, of course, you are Amir Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum bought this twin-turbo monster back in the 1990s, long before hypercar valuations went completely off the rails, and he has been driving the absolute wheels off it ever since. This isn’t a trailer queen. It’s a living, breathing testament to automotive enthusiasm, complete with real-world battle scars and questionable personal touches.

Take a closer look and you’ll find a custom gear shift knob decorated with a spiderweb motif, a bizarre knockoff horse logo replacing Maranello’s sacred Cavallino Rampante on the rear end, an assortment of random stickers, and a license plate that bluntly reads “DON’T TRY”. Rosenbaum blasted the car across the brutal, salt-crusted surface of the Bonneville Salt Flats.

Naturally, Reddit commenters swung wildly between pure awe and complete existential panic, joking about hypothetical domestic conversations like, “Are you taking the Outback?” “Nah, I’ll take the Ferrari”. Yet, there is something profoundly satisfying about seeing an iconic Italian supercar living its best life in the wild. Sure, Ferrari’s legal department in Maranello is probably having a collective aneurysm over that modified rear badge, but cars are meant to be driven.