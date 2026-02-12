The Hyundai Tucson XRT swaps Scandi ice for suburban commutes

Hyundai engineers are back at their favorite winter pastime: torturing innocent prototypes of the new HyundaiTucson on the unforgiving ice of Scandinavia. This time, however, the test mule isn’t just a standard grocery-getter. We’re looking at the XRT version, a “rugged pack” that was once a North American exclusive but is now apparently packing its bags for a European vacation. Given that the Tucson is a literal cash cow for the Korean automaker, every tiny detail is being scrutinized with precision.

Naturally, the prototype was wrapped in those heavy, oversized tarps that Hyundai and Kia seem to have a literal fetish for. It’s their signature way of playing hard to get. Despite the automotive burka, we can see a clear departure from the soft, curvy lines of the current generation. The new Tucson is following the lead of its big brother, the Santa Fe, embracing a cubic, sharp-edged design that says “I’m an adventurer”.

The XRT package is more than just a fancy badge to impress the neighbors. It features specific rims with the XRT logo, wrapped in Continental tires specifically chosen to handle soft terrain without whimpering. The front and rear bumpers have been redesigned to improve approach and departure angles, while skid plates protect the undercarriage from the occasional stray pebble or aggressive speed bump. Throw in a slightly higher ground clearance and some aggressively chunky roof racks, and you have a SUV that looks ready to tackle the Rubicon.

In Europe, the recipe remains consistent. The powertrain will stick to hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) configurations, with both FWD and AWD options. Hyundai is clearly trying to inject some “grit” into a vehicle known more for its comfort than its courage.

The real question is whether European drivers, who usually prefer their “Sport Utility Vehicles” without the actual sport or utility, will embrace this rugged persona or see it as an elaborate exercise in automotive cosplay. We’ll find out in 2027.