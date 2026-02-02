The Hyundai Tucson just discovered angles: a geometric awakening

Hyundai has apparently decided that smoothness is overrated. The upcoming Tucson, internally dubbed NX5, abandons the swooping curves of its predecessor for what can only be described as an architectural intervention. Squared-off, rigid, and unapologetically geometric. It’s as if someone told the design team that being edgy wasn’t just a metaphor.

Taking inspiration from last year’s CRATER concept, the redesigned Tucson adopts Hyundai’s evolving “Art of Steel” philosophy, which seems less about artistry and more about proving that right angles still matter.

Pixelated daytime running lights cascade downward like a digital waterfall, while the clamshell hood wraps around the front fenders with the confidence of someone who just discovered structural integrity. The grille sports a bolder geometric pattern, presumably to intimidate the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V into submission.

From the side, the profile screams functionality wrapped in contradictions. A robust lower cladding, an ascending beltline, and angular wheel arches that wouldn’t look out of place on a Range Rover mood board. Contrasting front pillars add a touch of British aspiration, while the rear quarter windows sit lower and more vertical.

Inside, Hyundai introduces its next-generation Pleos Connect operating system, complete with a Tesla-inspired touchscreen and Android Automotive bones. An AI assistant promises to handle natural voice commands for navigation and media. Yes, freeing up center console space apparently required relocating the shifter entirely. A decision that will either feel liberating or unsettling.

The powertrain lineup has been ruthlessly simplified. The 2.0-liter diesel? Gone. In its place, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options exclusively. The PHEV variant aims for roughly 62 miles of electric-only range, which should satisfy those who enjoy charging cables as much as they enjoy pretending gasoline doesn’t exist.

Performance enthusiasts might find hope in rumors of an N-branded variant later in the Tucson’s lifecycle. It will be potentially armed with enhanced hybrid power to challenge Toyota’s GR Sport offerings.

Official debut is slated for late 2026, with sales kicking off in early 2027. Pricing remains unconfirmed, though Hyundai promises competitive positioning.