The Honda S2000 never died, it just moved to the internet

Honda closed February 2026 with 108,162 vehicles delivered in the US, a 1.1% uptick over the previous year. Not exactly a standing ovation, but enough to call it a win, especially with the Northeast getting hammered by back-to-back winter storms that would have kept anyone out of a dealership. Through the first two months of the year, cumulative sales reached 206,756 units, up 1.5%, with the Honda brand accounting for nearly 187,000 of those, while Acura jumped almost 11% to around 20,000 vehicles.

Honda moved 59,000 passenger cars in January and February combined, an 11.5% increase year-over-year. Meanwhile, the tall-riding crowd, despite the freshly launched Passport and the updated 2026 Pilot, slipped 5.7%. Apparently, not everyone got the memo that SUVs are supposed to be winning forever.

With cars back in the conversation, Honda is playing offense again. The 2026 Prelude returned last year as a hybrid-only coupe built on the Civic platform. A move that felt equal parts nostalgia and pragmatism. It’s too early to read the market’s verdict, but the content creation universe, as always, has zero patience for due process.

Enter Enoch Gabriel Gonzalez, enochgonzalesdesigns on social media, a Filipino digital artist who apparently decided Honda fans deserved something to dream about. His concept: a 2028 Honda S2000, fully rendered, shot from every angle, available in enough colors to repaint a small city, with or without the soft top. Consider it an unofficial love letter to the front-mid-engine roadster Honda built from 1999 to 2009.

The proportions stay faithful to the original. The design, however, is a full reinterpretation, lower front grille reminiscent of the classic Prelude, LED daytime running lights mixing vertical and horizontal elements, parallelogram exhaust outlets, a sculpted diffuser, and muscular bumpers that have nothing in common with either the original S2000 or the current Prelude.

Gonzalez isn’t new to this kind of productive daydreaming. Roughly six months ago he rendered a 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse that actually looked like a sports car. A dangerous precedent: when CGI artists start making better product decisions than OEM boardrooms, someone in Tokyo should probably be paying attention.