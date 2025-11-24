The Honda Prelude is back, and the tuning madness has already begun

Honda successfully captured the imagination of the automotive world with the revival of the Prelude. By grounding the model in the spirit of its predecessors while maintaining an accessible price point, the new sports car has firmly placed the brand back in the conversation.

As with any car targeted squarely at enthusiasts, regardless of its make or price tag, the new Honda Prelude is destined for an immediate rendezvous with the aftermarket tuning community. We fully expect countless tuners are currently staring intently at their screens, plotting the most extreme body kits, engine swaps, and suspension drops imaginable.

Before a single wrench is turned, the virtual world has provided the first taste of what’s to come. X-Tomi Design has dropped one of the first aggressive digital renderings of the 2026 Prelude, instantly making the stock car look stock.

As the saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the tuner, but this CGI creation certainly distinguishes itself. The rendering focuses heavily on the front fascia, introducing a brand-new front bumper flanked by two prominent side air intakes. The rear bumper is also redesigned for a more aggressive profile. Subtle side skirts and a hint of a revised rear diffuser peek out, but you don’t need to be an automotive connoisseur to spot the most dramatic additions. An enormous rear wing, significantly oversized new wheels, and adjustable air suspension that has slammed the Prelude’s body dangerously close to the pavement.

All these visual upgrades make a strong case for a “necessary” power boost. In its factory form, the new-generation Honda Prelude makes do with a modest 200 HP. It utilizes a self-charging hybrid system that pairs a 2.0-liter inline-four with two electric motors. While this makes for a sensible and efficient coupé, it leaves enthusiasts yearning for more. The rumor mill desperately suggests that Honda might eventually release a proper Prelude Type R, potentially borrowing the Civic Type R’s engine to deliver a much more satisfying 325 HP.