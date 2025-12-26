The forgotten Honda JDM legends that are skyrocketing in value

When people talk about JDM legends, names like Supra and Skyline usually hog the spotlight. However, Honda has been quietly producing some of the most iconic collectible cars on the market, ranging from everyday commuters to track-ready beasts. If you’re looking for character without the cliché, it’s time to revisit these forgotten legends.

Take the 2000 Honda Civic Si. With an auction average of $27,318, this “sleeper” is far from cheap transit. It packs a 1.6-liter B16A2 VTEC engine that screams to 8,000 rpm. Sure, a 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds won’t win many drag races today, but the raw feedback of the five-speed manual makes modern cars feel like driving a sofa.

If you prefer something more polarizing, the Honda Del Sol (1992–1997) is making a comeback. Despite complaints about road feedback, its targa top and tiny footprint make it a unique JDM roadster. With only 6,000 VTEC units ever sold in the US, finding one for the current $10,000 average is a steal, especially if it’s the 160-hp DOHC version.

For those craving 80s nostalgia, the third-generation Honda Prelude (1988–1991) offers pop-up headlights and the world’s first four-wheel steering system for a modest $16,811. If you want more “grinta,” the fifth-gen Prelude SH (Super Handling) features the Active Torque Transfer System (ATTS) and a 200-hp H22A4 engine. Be warned: perfection costs. A pristine 2001 model recently fetched a jaw-dropping $60,000.

Rarity peaks with the 2008 Honda Civic Mugen Si. Only 1,000 were built, featuring a track-tuned suspension and a raucous sport exhaust. It’s a ghost on the auction circuit, making it a true collector’s unicorn. Finally, we can’t forget the Honda CRX Si (1986–1991). This 2,200-lb go-kart is so beloved that unmodified examples can command up to $71,500.

Whether it’s the “sleeper” Civic or the high-revving Prelude, these Hondas prove that soul and reliability can indeed live under the same hood.