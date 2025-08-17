The first collaboration with the Jeep brand presented by Energizer

Two legacy brands join forces to launch a high-performance lighting collection built for adventure

The new Jeep x Energizer lighting collection

August 15, 2025 , St. Louis – Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), a global leader in portable lighting, has teamed up with the Jeep brand to introduce a new collection of rugged, high-performance lighting products. Built for the bold, this trail-ready lineup is designed to support outdoor enthusiasts wherever their journey takes them – on the road, off the grid or deep into the wild.

Officially launching today online and at select retailers across the U.S., the new Jeep x Energizer lighting collection features eight innovative products that blend performance, durability and versatility. The lineup is engineered to perform in any condition and offers adventure-ready lighting solutions, such as headlamps, flashlights, lanterns and keychain accessories.

“With this collaboration, the Jeep brand and Energizer are inspiring the next generation of explorers, adventurers and outdoor lovers to get out and stay out longer,” said Lori Shambro, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Energizer Holdings. “We’ve combined the legendary off-road spirit of the Jeep brand with the innovative lighting technology from Energizer to deliver reliable and adventure-ready products.”

From trail-ready gear to campsite essentials, every light in the collection was built to go the distance, matching the endurance and versatility of the Jeep lifestyle. Designed with real-world functionality in mind, the collection features a range of hands-free, area, handheld and novelty lighting options, all equipped with optimal brightness combined with on-the-go flexibility to keep adventures going on and off the road.

The product lineup includes:

Sleek Metal Flashlight – This sleek design makes it perfect for everyday carry, camping or travel while providing up to 1,250 lumens of brightness. Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, it includes built-in magnets and an adjustable clip for hands-free use

Power Indicator Flashlight – This flashlight features a digital display showing real-time battery life and runtime, so you’re always in control. Adjust brightness to manage your remaining battery life and stay prepared from dusk to dawn adventures

Multipurpose Hands-free Light – The rechargeable all-in-one hands-free light goes wherever you do! Clip it, attach it or wear it, perfect for on-the-go moments and everyday adventures. Motion sensor technology allows for true hands-free use

Hybrid Metal Headlamp – The brightest headlamp in the collection, providing up to 2,100 lumens of brightness, this hybrid powered headlamp is designed to keep up with every twist and turn of your journey. Whether you’re blazing a trail or setting up camp after dark, count on rugged Jeep durability and trusted Energizer power to light the way

Hybrid Lantern+ – This uniquely designed area light was built for versatility, including features such as hybrid power, internal storage, built-in Powerbank, removable puck light and 1,000 lumens of brightness to keep your adventure going

Key Chain Light – This ultra-portable keychain light is instantly bright with a single touch, quickly lighting up adventures on or off the road. Attach it to your keys, backpack or belt loop so you’re always ready for the journey ahead

High Lumen Metal Flashlight – The brightest flashlight in the collection, this flashlight delivers maximum brightness with up to 10,000 lumens in boost mode and doubles as a power bank, making this the ultimate companion to light the way with your next adventure

Hybrid Headlamp – This lightweight headlamp delivers powerful illumination along with the flexibility of hybrid power, with the convenience to recharge or use prim.ary batteries. With red, green and white LED modes, it’s built for trails, campsites and every journey in between

“As category leaders with a shared legacy of performance and trust, the Jeep and Energizer brands make a powerful team,” said Robin Freed James, director, licensing and merchandise at Jeep brand. “This collaboration brings together two trusted names to deliver reliable, high-performance lighting solutions built for wherever adventure leads.”

This strategic licensing program marks a step forward for Energizer in their commitment to innovation and category expansion. For more information on Energizer, please visit www.energizer.com. For more information on the Jeep brand, please visit www.jeep.com.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer, EVEREADY, Rayovac, and VARTA. Energizer is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., California Scents, Driven, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, and STP. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.