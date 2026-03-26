The Ferrari that made Tom Selleck famous is going to auction

There’s a VIN that carries more weight than a license plate ever should: 28251. It’s stamped into the chassis of the Ferrari 308 GTS that opened the very first episode of Magnum P.I., and this April it’s heading back under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach, April 16–18, for what is, remarkably, its third attempt at finding a permanent home.

Not a replica. Not a “used in filming” footnote buried in a press release. This is the pilot episode car, one of only three carbureted 1979 models deployed in the show’s first season, out of roughly fifteen 308 GTSs that Ferrari supplied to the production. The numbers alone are enough to make a collector’s hands sweat.

The backstory reads like fiction, which is fitting. The car left Maranello in Fly Yellow, was repainted Rosso Corsa for the cameras, and Ferrari itself certified that color change with a plaque applied directly to the door frame.

Mechanically, the story holds up. The original 2.9-liter quad-cam V8, 205 HP, five-speed manual, and just over 93,000 miles on the clock. The Cromodora 15-inch wheels wear their age honestly. The deviations from factory spec, an aftermarket stereo, an aluminum shift knob, a replaced exhaust shield, are the automotive equivalent of a footnote. Forgivable.

What is worth mentioning is the pricing history, which has the consistency of Italian weather. A standard 1979 308 GTS trades around $74,000 on average, with the best examples touching $128,000. This one sold for $115,000 in March 2025, then failed to find a buyer at $120,000 shortly after. The TV mythology inflates the number past technical logic, but apparently not far enough to guarantee anyone writes the check twice.

Whoever steps up at Barrett-Jackson needs more than enthusiasm. Restoration costs, documentation verification, a proper mechanical inspection. The mystique of VIN 28251 is genuine, but uniqueness has a price beyond the auction paddle.

What’s actually on the block in Palm Beach isn’t just a Ferrari. It’s a litmus test for where the collector market draws the line between passion and portfolio management. A line that, in 2026, looks increasingly like it was drawn in pencil. This 308 GTS is the perfect thermometer for that particular fever.