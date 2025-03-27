The Ferrari 365 GT4 BB belonging to Eric Clapton is now up for auction

An unmissable opportunity presents itself for classic car collectors: a stunning Ferrari at auction



We are talking about the 1975 model 365 GT4 BB, with chassis number 18157, will be auctioned by Bonhams Cars during the Goodwood event, scheduled for Sunday, April 13, 2025. This “redhead” is no ordinary car; its first owner was legendary guitarist Eric Clapton, a detail that greatly increases its value and appeal.

Estimates of the car and limited production

Pre-sale estimates range between 210,000 and 330,000 euros, but the car’s exceptional pedigree could definitely raise the final price. Clapton owned the car for a short time, but his fame has left an indelible imprint on this example’s history. For nearly half a century, the Ferrari has been carefully guarded by a single owner, who has preserved its beauty and originality. This Ferrari 365 GT4 BB even appeared on the cover of Eric Clapton‘s “Slowhand” album. The car has covered only 14,900 miles and retains its original chassis, engine and transmission numbers. It has recently undergone a timing belt replacement, but needs a thorough inspection by an experienced mechanic before it can get back on the road.

The Ferrari at auction is part of a limited production run of only 58 right-hand drive examples. The 365 GT4 BB marked a momentous turning point for the house of Maranello. With a total of 387 units produced, this Berlinetta Boxer was the first Ferrari road car to mount a V12 engine in a rear-center position, a configuration that revolutionized the supercar concept. At its launch, it positioned itself from the outset as one of the fastest and most exclusive cars in the world, a symbol of uncompromising luxury and performance.

Style and power of the 365 GT4 BB

Its combination of arresting design, exceptional performance, and rarity makes it an object of desire for collectors worldwide. The Bonhams Cars auction offers a unique opportunity to own a car that defined an era and continues to inspire motoring enthusiasts. The most important part of the car that is obviously under the hood of the 365 GT4 BB is a 4.4-liter 12-cylinder engine, capable of delivering 380 horsepower and taking the car over 300 mph with ease. Elements that distinguish it by design include the six rear light clusters and six exhaust tailpipes, solutions that were not taken up in the later 512 BB.

One example of particular interest is one that was ordered by the British importer Maranello Concessionaires, with bodywork in Argento Auteuil and black leather interior. The first owner of this car was the famous musician Eric Clapton, a Ferrari enthusiast who has owned numerous Prancing Horse models over the years, including an SP12 EC, a unique example inspired by the 512 BB.

After an accident, the 365 GT4 BB changed hands and the current owner, who has owned it for about 50 years, had it repaired and painted red. This car, with its fascinating history and iconic design, remains one of the most desired and sought-after Ferraris by collectors worldwide.