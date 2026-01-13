The double-digit milestone: Volkswagen Group finally hits the 10% BEV mark

The Volkswagen Group is finally plugging back into the growth grid. After a lackluster 2024 where global EV sales dipped by 3.4%, the automotive giant from Wolfsburg has hit a 32% increase in Battery Electric Vehicle deliveries for 2025. This surge translates to approximately 983,000 electric units globally, a massive leap from the 744,800 delivered just a year ago.

The stats, leaked early via LinkedIn ahead of the full January 20th report, show that for the first time, nearly one in nine new vehicles delivered by the group was a BEV. The electric share of the group’s total volume reached 10.9%, finally cracking the double-digit ceiling.

However, before the board of directors pops too many champagne corks, there’s a sobering reality. Overall deliveries across all fuel types actually fell by 0.5% to 8.98 million units. In other words, the group is selling a bigger piece of a slightly shrinking pie.

Geographically, the story is a tale of two worlds. In Europe, Volkswagen is practically invincible, with BEV deliveries skyrocketing by 66%. The company managed to deliver nearly as many electric cars in Europe alone as it did globally the year prior. On the flip side, the “intense competition” in China and a hostile regulatory environment in North America have left bruises. VW’s total sales in the US dropped 10.4%, sliding below the one-million-unit mark, while Chinese deliveries fell by 8%.

Marco Schubert, Audi’s Sales Board Member, noted that US tariffs and the suspension of EV incentives acted like a bucket of cold water on their North American ambitions. Despite the headwinds in the East and West, Volkswagen’s core brand remained stable, delivering 382,000 BEVs globally. While China and the US are proving to be tough rooms for the German automaker, the group has successfully fortified its fortress in Europe and expanded its footprint in South America.