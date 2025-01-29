The Dodge Charger used to assist Lockheed U-2 spy planes is up for sale

A 2015 Dodge Charger is for sale. In normal circumstances, this wouldn’t make news, as it’s a rather common model in the United States. However, this is a special specimen that’s generating media and possibly collector interest. What makes the difference is the story behind it. The vehicle offered to potential buyers was used for an extraordinary mission: assisting Lockheed U-2 spy planes during takeoff and landing. I believe this alone makes it a specimen that stands out from the ordinary.

A very special 2015 Dodge Charger for sale

Obviously, a vehicle like this had specific modifications, but it’s the service duty performed over the years that enhances its uniqueness. This Dodge Charger includes exclusive upgrades made to better serve its specific military task. It features a high-performance exhaust and revised suspensions to handle its demanding duties.

The power of this muscular sedan comes from a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine that, in this specific configuration, produces an impressive 370 horsepower and 535 Nm of torque. This power reaches the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. Aesthetically, there are no notable modifications. It appears to be a normal patrol car used by U.S. law enforcement, but the operational context is quite different.

As mentioned, this Dodge Charger was used by the U.S. Air Force to assist the legendary Lockheed U-2 spy plane during takeoffs and landings, providing support during these phases. Among the modifications, besides those already mentioned, are an acoustic windshield, a pair of Harris radios, a spotlight on the front pillar, and an LED light bar on the roof. The engine cooling system was improved, and there’s an hour meter to measure its use from a temporal perspective.

The driver enjoys the comfort of an electrically adjustable seat in a cabin that combines fabric and vinyl upholstery. All these elements contribute to this specimen’s specificity, but it’s not the modifications that generate interest. What makes it special are the service missions performed at U.S. defense airfields, supporting the Lockheed U-2 (nicknamed “Dragon Lady”).

We’re talking about one of the most famous high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft of all time, equipped with sophisticated video and photographic equipment. This single-seat jet, also used for electronic espionage, made its first flight on August 1, 1955. It entered service in 1957. With numerous updates, it has reached our days, continuing to perform its mission excellently in various war scenarios.

Recently, specifically in 2023, a Chinese spy balloon was tracked by a Lockheed U-2 for some time before being shot down. Perhaps, during takeoff and return, the U.S. jet was assisted by this very Dodge Charger, now being sold by Cars & Bids. Among the car’s strong points is its low mileage accumulated in almost 10 years of service: only 10,500 miles, equivalent to about 16,900 km.