The Dodge Challenger Super Stock evolution

December 22, 2023 marked the first anniversary of the final production of the Dodge Challenger at the Brampton plant. This event provides an opportunity to learn about the history of some of the most famous versions of this model, produced without interruption from 2008 to 2023. A model that set an international benchmark in the muscle car segment, which as we know means power and performance.

Challenger Super Stock among the most famous

Highlighted among the most infamous versions is the 2006 Dodge Challenger Super Stock Concept, which anticipated some of the features that would make subsequent generations unique. The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, in particular, managed to catch the eyes of enthusiasts for its extraordinary performance, ranking at the top of the Challenger lineup between the 2018 SRT Demon and the 2023 SRT Demon 170. A piece of equipment that allowed it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.25 seconds and cover a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds at 211 mph. The SRT Super Stock was the most powerful and fastest muscle car of its time with these numbers.

The 2006 Dodge Challenger Super Stock Concept was a prototype high-performance sports car that was designed solely for drag racing. It was produced based on the platform of the Dodge Magnum SRT8, the Super Stock features a custom-made carbon fiber body, which was inspired by the design of the earlier Challenger R/T Concept. Obviously, the car came out of the projects with a lightweight and aerodynamic configuration designed to optimize performance on the track.

Equipment of the car

The most important part of the car is, of course, the powerful 6.4-liter (392 cubic inches) HEMI V8 engine, developed by Mopar, capable of delivering 525 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. The A999 TorqueFlite automatic transmission, equipped with a variable-lock torque converter, was calibrated to be sure of lightning-fast gear changes and perfect traction during acceleration.

To manage power and improve traction, the Super Stock is equipped with a strong Dana 60 rear axle, which replaces the Challenger R/T Concept‘s independent rear suspension. This mechanical component, normally used in race cars, serves to provide greater strength and better weight distribution, making it perfect for typical drag racing characteristics. In addition, to optimize performance, the car was equipped with 10-inch Goodyear Eagle Drag Slick rear tires, perfectly suited to maximize traction during standing starts.

Speaking of the Super Stock Concept’s performance, we know that it was outstanding for its time. In fact, during an official test, the car proved that it could cover the quarter mile (about 400 meters) in just 11.53 seconds, reaching a speed of 114 mph. Proving these great numbers, there are cars of the same kind that, despite being produced later and with probably more advanced engineering, still failed to repeat the same times as the Super Stock Concept. A great confirmation that even though it was a different era, the car was already equipped with great power.