The debut of the all-new SIXPACK Charger Scat Pack and Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak at Roadkill Nights Powered

Dodge lit up downtown Pontiac, Michigan, on August 9, with tens of thousands of horsepower fanatics turning out to see new SIXPACK- and HEMI-powered additions to the Dodge brand lineup and to celebrate a milestone 10 years of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge.

The most viewed Roadkill Nights ever, fans can watch a Livestream replay of all the action from Roadkill Nights at YouTube.com/MotorTrend and DodgeGarage.com.

Action began popping the day before MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge with a press preview on August 8. Dodge CEO Matt McAlear led the debut of the all-new 550-horsepower SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, delivering the most powerful car under $55,000, and announced the Charger R/T model will be available to order before the end of the year with a 420-horsepower SIXPACK starting at an MSRP of $49,995.

Mopar fan and famed blues rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd stages a powerful, one-of-a-kind performance of the national anthem to kickoff race finals at the 2025 MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event.

McAlear also revealed the HEMI-powered 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, which unlocks more than six million potential customization combinations. Dodge also announced that for the first time, every Dodge Durango — from the well-equipped entry GT model to the 710-horsepower SRT Hellcat — will come standard with a legendary HEMI V-8 engine, starting with orders placed August 13.

Also for the first time, fans were able to hop in and take a Dodge Thrill Ride in the new SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, which opens for orders on August 13.

“MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is marking a decade for one reason — the fans and Dodge enthusiasts who’ve supported us since the beginning,” said McAlear. “Seeing the smiles and pure excitement from our fans after taking thrill rides in the Dodge Charger Scat Packs and Durango SRT Hellcats keeps us pushing to deliver affordable performance and grow this incredible brand.”

“For the past 10 years, MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge has been the ultimate celebration of car culture, and our 10th anniversary was nothing short of legendary,” said Eric Schwab, MotorTrend Group’s group SVP, head of revenue, operations and partnerships. “From the debut of the ICE-powered Dodge Charger and Morgan Evans’ repeat win in the Direct Connection Grudge Race to world-class racing on Woodward Avenue, nitro burnouts by Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan, and fan-favorite stunts, this milestone year proved once again why Roadkill Nights is the premier festival for horsepower, performance and community. Our amazing partnership with Dodge helps make it all possible. After 10 years, we’re already looking forward to the next decade of pushing the limits together.”

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear announces the new SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak and the all-HEMI®-powered 2026 Dodge Durango lineup at the MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge press preview in Pontiac, Michigan, on August 8, 2025.

The Friday press preview was just the kickoff to one of the biggest weekends in Dodge brand history. On Saturday, Dodge once again transformed legendary Woodward Avenue into a street-legal drag strip, headlined by the adrenaline-pumping Direct Connection Grudge Race. For the fifth consecutive year, online automotive builders put their skills to the test, crafting high-performance race cars powered by Direct Connection — Dodge’s official performance parts brand — to compete for ultimate bragging rights.

After Mopar fan and famed blues rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd staged a powerful one-of-a-kind performance of the national anthem to kick off the race finals, Morgan Evans took the Direct Connection Grudge Race crown for the second consecutive year in her Direct Connection HurriCrate engine-powered 1987 Dodge D150 truck, outrunning the Hooligan Brothers’ 1991 Fox Body Mustang to the finish.

“This is definitely a first, to win my own trophy back,” said Evans, who became the second female racer to claim back-to-back Direct Connection Grudge Race titles, following 2021-2022 champ Alex Taylor. Evans also helped design the unique Grudge Race trophy. “Let’s do it again (next year).”

The Woodward strip was busy on Saturday, with more than 125 competitors in classes, including Big Tire (over 275mm width) and Small Tire (275mm width and under), fighting not just each other but extreme heat in their quest for the big prize of $5,000 per class winner. Jimmer Kline claimed the Big Tire prize, while Jeffery Kalo triumphed in the Small Tire class. The quickest Dodge cars in each class also earned $5,000 each, with Peter Bokedon and Antonio D’ Angelo taking top honors.

Including those viewing online, 70,000 fans turned out and tuned in to watch the 10th edition of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. Action included racing legend and Dodge NHRA Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart joining his wife and fellow NHRA star Leah Pruett, Tony Stewart Racing driver and four-time NHRA champion Matt Hagan and NHRA racer Ida Zetterstrom for a fan autograph session, while Pruett and Hagan treated attendees to a rare sight —12,000-horsepower NHRA nitro drag cars performing burnouts on Woodward.

Ram brand also joined the fun with fans crowding to see the Ram 1500 NASCAR concept, Raminator Monster Truck and Bucking HEMI Experience. Dodge Badassadors also made their debut at Roadkill Nights, sharing their passion for all things Dodge.

By The Numbers: A Decade of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is an iconic, can’t-miss event for horsepower enthusiasts, and the combined stats over 10 years tell the story of the growth and popularity of Roadkill Nights:

More than 80 million video views (and counting)

Nearly 400,000 in-person attendees

More than 40,000 Dodge thrill/drift/simulator rides

Nearly $50,000 raised for United Way of Southeastern Michigan

More than 1,425 Roadkill Nights racers

More than 3,350 vehicles showcased in the event car show