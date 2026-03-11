The Chrysler 300 died in 2023: this new render makes a point

Chrysler currently has two cars in its entire lineup. Two. The Pacifica, at $44,445, and the Voyager, at $41,395. Both minivans, both quietly keeping the brand on life support while the rest of the portfolio has been slowly dismantled, model by model, year after year. Not exactly the foundation you’d use to dream up a full-size sedan revival.

The 2027 Pacifica facelift, which Chrysler has been teasing with some fairly revealing images, is coming with a redesigned front fascia and, according to rumors, possibly a new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Standard facelift business. Nothing that would normally send the internet into a spin. But then someone had an idea.

Instagram user jlord8 took that new Pacifica face and digitally bolted it onto a sedan body, presenting it as a vision of a hypothetical 2027 Chrysler 300. The rendering made the rounds, picked up some traction, sparked some debate. And even the artist himself admitted the concept was “better in my mind”.

The proportions feel off, the identity is blurry, and if this were a real production car, it would probably confuse dealership staff as much as potential buyers. And yet it still stirs something.

Because the Chrysler 300 deserves better than a quiet death. The last one rolled off the assembly line in Canada in 2023, ending a second-generation run that started in 2010, a car that shared its bones with the Mercedes W211 E-Class, and that wore Lancia badges in Europe as the Thema between 2011 and 2014. A genuinely good car, killed not by failure but by the industry’s collective obsession with crossovers and SUVs.

A proper Chrysler 300 comeback would be a legitimate statement. Against the Germans, the Koreans, the Japanese, and frankly against every domestic manufacturer that gave up on the full-size sedan without much of a fight. Four-door style isn’t dead. It’s just been abandoned.