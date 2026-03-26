The BMW electric M3 may have just been caught in the wild

Two photos. Unknown origin, uncertain authenticity. And yet, somehow, enough to send the pulse of every BMW M3 loyalist straight through the roof. The images dropped over the weekend across automotive forums and social media, Bimmer Post leading the charge, and they show a sedan that shares its platform with the brand-new i3 but absolutely nothing else. It speaks the visual language of the M division without giving the whole game away.

The front end is where things get interesting. A redesigned bumper anchors the look, with a diamond-shaped central element that isn’t exactly subtle. Below it, two large blacked-out air intakes flank four square cooling vents per side, a significant departure from the narrow openings on the standard i3. Classic BMW: dare, divide, repeat.

There’s also a black hood scoop and some noticeably muscular fenders, though the community has already flagged its skepticism on that last point. They don’t look wide enough for a proper M3. And the sport mirrors are missing, which on any M-badged model is never a trivial omission.

Electric M3 prototype, or a very committed M Sport package? The jury’s still deliberating. What isn’t up for debate is the hardware BMW has already confirmed. A 100 kWh battery pack with next-generation cylindrical cells. Four independent electric motors, one per wheel, each with its own dedicated gearbox, promising surgical torque vectoring that would make a Swiss watchmaker nod in approval.

A pure rear-wheel-drive mode is also in development, with full front axle decoupling for when you want to remember why you fell in love with driving in the first place. Simulated gear shifts and a purpose-built engine sound round out the package.

On paper, every ingredient for the most engaging electric performance sedan ever to come out of Munich is accounted for. The only missing piece is confirmation that those two photos are actually telling the right story. For now, it’s still a shadow.