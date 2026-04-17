The BMW 7 Series restyle refuses to apologize for being huge

The BMW 7 Series is preparing for its mid-life crisis, and it’s not going to buy a leather jacket and a motorcycle. Instead, it’s doubling down on the very design choices that made the internet lose its collective mind a couple of years ago. We are looking at a facelift for the G70 generation that doesn’t just embrace its “identity”. BMW has no intention of hiding in the shadows.

Looking at our latest render, inspired by those shy teasers and spy shots that have been playing hide-and-seek, the message is clear. The double kidney grille is evolving into something more architectural and squared-off, complete with an illuminated frame that says “I’ve arrived” before you even turn the corner. It’s a monumental front end, a sort of cathedral to Bavarian ambition. The split headlights remain the centerpiece, though the main units might shift to a more vertical orientation, perhaps to better illuminate the existential dread of those you’re tailgating.

Inside, the BMW 7 Series is ditching the traditional dashboard for what can only be described as a digital hallucination. We’re talking about the new iDrive X and “Panoramic Vision,” a system that turns the base of your windshield into a data-driven cinema. And let’s not forget the rear passengers, who still get that massive 8K screen, because heaven forbid someone has to look at the scenery while being driven to a board meeting.

On the technical front, BMW is playing a clever game of “Level 2 Plus”. Rather than chasing the legal nightmares of Level 3 autonomy, they are refining a Level 2 system that allows for hands-free highway cruising and lane changes initiated by a mere glance from the driver. It’s the “eye-tracking” era of driving; the car is literally watching you watch the road.

Under the hood, the “original sin” of internal combustion lives on through 48-volt mild-hybrid six-cylinders and plug-ins, serving as the reliable caregivers for a brand that is desperately trying to push the i7 electric variant toward a future of higher energy density and longer ranges. It’s an evolution, sure, but one that proves BMW is still the unapologetic one of the luxury segment.