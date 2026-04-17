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The BMW 7 Series restyle refuses to apologize for being huge

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
April 17, 2026
BMW prepares the 7 Series G70 facelift, doubling down on its polarizing design. Illuminated “megagrille” and Panoramic Vision interior.
BMW 7 Series

The BMW 7 Series is preparing for its mid-life crisis, and it’s not going to buy a leather jacket and a motorcycle. Instead, it’s doubling down on the very design choices that made the internet lose its collective mind a couple of years ago. We are looking at a facelift for the G70 generation that doesn’t just embrace its “identity”. BMW has no intention of hiding in the shadows.

BMW 7 Series

Looking at our latest render, inspired by those shy teasers and spy shots that have been playing hide-and-seek, the message is clear. The double kidney grille is evolving into something more architectural and squared-off, complete with an illuminated frame that says “I’ve arrived” before you even turn the corner. It’s a monumental front end, a sort of cathedral to Bavarian ambition. The split headlights remain the centerpiece, though the main units might shift to a more vertical orientation, perhaps to better illuminate the existential dread of those you’re tailgating.

Inside, the BMW 7 Series is ditching the traditional dashboard for what can only be described as a digital hallucination. We’re talking about the new iDrive X and “Panoramic Vision,” a system that turns the base of your windshield into a data-driven cinema. And let’s not forget the rear passengers, who still get that massive 8K screen, because heaven forbid someone has to look at the scenery while being driven to a board meeting.

On the technical front, BMW is playing a clever game of “Level 2 Plus”. Rather than chasing the legal nightmares of Level 3 autonomy, they are refining a Level 2 system that allows for hands-free highway cruising and lane changes initiated by a mere glance from the driver. It’s the “eye-tracking” era of driving; the car is literally watching you watch the road.

BMW 7 Series

Under the hood, the “original sin” of internal combustion lives on through 48-volt mild-hybrid six-cylinders and plug-ins, serving as the reliable caregivers for a brand that is desperately trying to push the i7 electric variant toward a future of higher energy density and longer ranges. It’s an evolution, sure, but one that proves BMW is still the unapologetic one of the luxury segment.