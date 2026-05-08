The $80,000 work jacket: Ford’s 2027 Super Duty Carhartt

Ford has officially pulled the tarp off the 2027 Super Duty Carhartt, a package exclusively for the XLT Crew Cab 4WD (single rear wheel, for those keeping track) that proves marketing departments still have a wicked sense of humor. This is a rolling tribute to the “essential economy”, those 95 million workers who apparently can’t get through a double shift without their vehicle matching their favorite jacket.

It took the geniuses at Ford and Carhartt nearly a year to finalize this masterpiece. A year. To be fair, they spent a good chunk of that time staring at manhole covers outside the Carhartt flagship store in Detroit for “rim inspiration”. The result? 20-inch painted wheels that bring a whole new meaning to “street style”.

The blue-collar cosplay doesn’t stop at the curb. The package includes a dark-painted grille, off-road textured side steps, and a “Tough Bed” spray-in liner. They’ve even added specific Carhartt graphics on the lower panels, which Ford claims provide a “protective layer” against salt and mud. In the real world, we call that a sticker. In Dearborn, it’s a structural defense system.

Inside, the cabin has been transformed into a giant, four-wheeled pair of work pants. We’re talking Duck Canvas-inspired upholstery, triple stitching that would make a seamstress weep, and floor mats modeled after tool bags. It’s all very “functional”, provided your primary function is reminding everyone at the job site that you really, really value heritage brands.

John Emmert, the head of Ford Pro and a man who has spent thirty years at the Blue Oval, insists this pickup is a “lifeline” for the working class. It’s a bold claim for a vehicle that has yet to receive an official price tag, though we can safely assume it will cost significantly more than a literal lifeline.

For 49 years, the Ford F-Series has been America’s best-seller by being tough. With the 2027 Carhartt edition, it’s just trying to see if it can look as rugged as the guy paying the monthly installments.