The 5 most legendary Fiat road cars of all time

Fiat, a pillar of the global automotive industry since 1899, boasts a rich legacy of models that have left an indelible mark on automobile history. Among these, five cars emerge as extraordinary testimonies to the evolution of the Turin-based brand.

From a small company with 35 employees, the Fabbrica Italiana di Automobili Torino quickly transformed into the main Italian manufacturer we know today, expanding overseas as early as 1910. While the American adventure was ephemeral, in Europe Fiat consolidated its position thanks to cars that combined accessibility, practicality, and build quality.

Fiat 8V (1952-1954)

Presented at the 1952 Geneva Motor Show, it surprised everyone being completely unexpected for a company that mainly produced economical cars like the 500 “Topolino.” Designed by Dante Giacosa and Luigi Rapi, this splendid sports car featured an exclusive 2.0-liter V8 that initially delivered 104 HP, later increased to 125 HP. Produced in just 114 units, some received custom bodywork, such as the famous Ghia Supersonic.

Fiat 500 (1957-1975)

This model revolutionized the concept of microcars by abandoning the front engine in favor of a rear twin-cylinder. Weighing only 499 kg with an initial 479 cc 13 HP engine, it immediately became popular in Italy for its economy and practicality. The most extraordinary version was the Abarth 695 SS, with a tuned 37 HP engine capable of reaching 140 km/h. Although the new 500 launched in 2007 is an excellent modern reinterpretation, it has not yet surpassed the sales of the original model.

Fiat Dino (1966-1973)

The Fiat Dino was born from a collaboration with Ferrari, when Enzo Ferrari needed to produce at least 500 road V6 engines for the homologation of his racing cars. Initially a Spider designed by Pininfarina, it was joined by a Bertone Coupé with completely different lines. Both were equipped with the Ferrari V6, first in a 2.0-liter 158 HP version, then from 1969 with the more powerful 2.4-liter 178 HP, resulting in some of the most beautiful Fiats ever produced.

Fiat X1/9 (1972-1989)

Inspired by Marcello Gandini’s Autobianchi A112 Runabout concept, it represented the first production Fiat with a mid-engine. Appreciated for its affordable price and excellent handling, it was initially criticized for its 1.3-liter engine with only 74 HP. From 1978 it received an improvement with the 1.5-liter 85 HP, but what was most striking was the driving sensation, more exciting than the numbers might suggest.

Fiat 131 Abarth Rally (1976-1978)

Finally, this model transformed a common family sedan into an iconic competition car. Born to replace the Lancia Stratos in rallying, it won two Manufacturers’ and two Drivers’ titles in the WRC. The 400 homologated road versions shared with the rally cars the aggressive body kit and mechanical modifications, including independent suspension, disc brakes on all wheels, and a 2.0-liter twin-cam four-cylinder prepared by Abarth with 140 HP, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and reaching 192 km/h.