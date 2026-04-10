The $25K Tesla that never was, the smaller SUV that might be

Elon Musk once called building affordable electric cars for human drivers “silly” and “pointless”. That was then. According to Reuters, Tesla is now doing exactly that, which, depending on your perspective, is either a remarkable pivot or the world’s most expensive lesson in humility.

Four internal sources describe the project as a compact electric SUV unlike anything currently in Tesla’s lineup. Not a stripped-down Model 3, not a budget Model Y, but an entirely new vehicle. Measuring 4.28 meters in length against the Model Y’s 4.75, and tipping the scales at roughly 1.5 metric tons versus the Model Y’s 2, this thing is genuinely smaller.

To keep costs down, Tesla plans a reduced battery pack, range will fall short of the Model Y’s 492–534 km, and a single electric motor. Pricing is expected to land well below the Model 3’s current $34,000 sticker in China. Production, potentially spanning Shanghai, the US, and Europe, is unlikely to begin before 2027.

To understand why this matters, you have to go back to 2024, when Musk killed the NV9, Tesla’s internal $25,000 EV program, to go all-in on the Robotaxi. He did so while burying an internal analysis, produced by Tesla’s own engineering, design, and commercial development teams, showing that autonomous taxi operations would generate losses and that the affordable car should be the priority.

The NV9 was shelved. In its place came neutered versions of the Model 3 and Model Y, launched in late 2025 at $37,000 and $40,000 respectively. Close to the target.

The numbers tell the rest of the story. Tesla deliveries slid from 1.81 million units in 2023 to 1.636 million in 2025, with Q1 2026 coming in at 358,000, below analyst expectations. The Robotaxi service launched in Austin in June 2025 is operating with around eight unsupervised Model Ys, covers a limited geographic area, and has already logged 15 incident reports with the NHTSA.

Then there’s the line that says everything. A Tesla employee described the new compact SUV as a vehicle “without a driver, but with a human driving option”. Read that again. It’s not a press release. It’s not investor spin. It’s an admission that the fully autonomous future Musk has been promising since 2016 isn’t arriving on schedule.