The 2028 Lancia Delta HF is dead: long live this independent render

This digital siren song is a hypothetical new Lancia Delta HF, envisioned by independent digital designer Roibeárd Gráinséir. It is completely unofficial, nowhere near a production line, and yet this lone stylistic exercise is currently making significantly more noise than any sterilized corporate press release Stellantis.

The render showcases a compact premium hatchback boasting modern proportions that look entirely ready to reclaim European asphalt. The front end is aggressively sharp, featuring slim headlights and an elegant light signature where a minimalist Lancia logo sits precisely where it belongs on a dark, sleek grille. Its flanks are beautifully muscular, defined by pronounced wheel arches wrapping around massive wheels. At the back, full-width Lancia lettering, slender taillights, and a menacing rear diffuser complete a visual package that honors the legendary HF lineage with absolute coherence.

As is tradition in the modern automotive landscape, brilliant visual charm has run headfirst into a concrete wall of industrial reality. Back when Luca Napolitano was steering the brand, an actual, physical next-generation Delta was officially baked into the brand’s highly publicized 2028 renaissance roadmap. It was meant to be the glorious third pillar of Lancia’s resurrection, following the new Ypsilon and Gamma, serving as the emotional bridge to the brand’s historic motorsport heritage.

Then, the inevitable happened. Stellantis reshuffled its strategic chess pieces, stripping away the Turin-based brand’s operational independence and chaining its future tightly to Fiat’s budget-conscious ecosystem. Under this new corporate regime, breadcrumbs of the future Delta have grown increasingly scarce, eventually vanishing from the radar altogether.

Today, no executive at Stellantis will bother to confirm if the project even has a pulse. That sort of deafening silence is rarely a sign of life. Ultimately, we are left with nothing but a pixelated dream, a lingering reminder that the digital version of a Lancia remains vastly more ambitious than anything corporate headquarters will ever allow.