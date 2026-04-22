The 2027 Tucson N: Hyundai’s performance division doesn’t play nice

Remember when Hyundai was the brand you bought because the warranty was long and the price was short? Those days are buried under a mountain of burnt rubber and “N” badges.

Since 2012, Hyundai’s performance division wanted to sit at the table with Audi Sport or BMW M. From the surgical precision of the i30 N to the battery-powered madness of the Ioniq 5 N, the Koreans have proven that “affordable” doesn’t have to mean “soulless”.

But now, the crosshairs are leveled at their golden goose: the Tucson. As the brand’s global best-seller, the Tucson is the quintessential suburban hero. However, the digital sorcerers of the CGI world, specifically Rostislav Prokop, decided that “practical” was a boring starting point. His “RPD Spec” concept for a 2026 Tucson N is a wide-bodied, Vossen-wheeled fever dream in sky blue and black. It’s got an aerodynamic kit so aggressive it looks like it wants to eat a Volkswagen Golf GTI for breakfast.

While Prokop’s creation lives in the “parallel universe” of pixels, the reality is arguably more intriguing. Rumors from the Korean grapevine suggest the actual Tucson N won’t arrive as a facelifted version of today’s model, but as the crowning jewel of the fifth-generation SUV debuting in 2027.

We aren’t just talking about a louder exhaust and some red stitching. The whispers point toward a next-gen 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain pushed to a muscular 300 HP, backed by an electronic all-wheel-drive system (eAWD).

Is a 300-hp hybrid SUV the “ultimate” for the compact crossover segment? Maybe. It’s a bold gamble: marrying the efficiency of a hybrid with the hooligan spirit of the N division. Purists might scoff at a “high-performance” hybrid SUV, but if Hyundai can make a heavy CUV dance as they did with the Ioniq 5 N, the establishment should start looking in their rearview mirrors.