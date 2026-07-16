The 2027 Kia Seltos arrives in the US: prepare to sweat with fewer features

Kia finally unleashed the second-generation 2027 Seltos on US soil. If you were hoping to save the planet with a hybrid version of this compact crossover, you will have to keep staring at the “coming soon” placeholder on their website. For now, it is strictly old-school internal combustion.

Your powertrain choices are simple: a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 147 HP or a peppier 1.6-liter turbo-four pumping out 190 HP. The turbo gets an eight-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive, while the base engine is paired with an “Intelligent Variable Transmission” and standard front-wheel drive.

Getting behind the wheel will cost you more than last year. The base LX starts at $24,990, which is a neat $1,200 price hike over its 2026 predecessor. Apparently, inflation hits hard even when horsepower remains completely stagnant. The EX kicks off at $28,390, and you will have to cough up an extra $1,700 for all-wheel drive. Then come the supposedly rugged options: the X-Line S starts at $28,990, while the range-topping X-Line SX demands $32,790. Naturally, none of these figures include the mandatory $1,495 destination fee.

The entry-level LX offers 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, though you still adjust your seat manually like a peasant. Step up to the S trim for flush door handles, 18-inch wheels, a 12-way power driver’s seat, and extra ADAS safety nannies. The EX adds heated seats and a power tailgate. Designed to look adventurous, the “rugged” trim X-Line S hilariously strips away the EX’s dual-zone climate control and power tailgate. To get those features back alongside a panoramic sunroof, you must step up to the SX.

Underneath the sheet metal, the Seltos rides on the Hyundai-Kia K3 platform, sharing its DNA with the Kona, Niro, and Elantra. Thankfully, it looks expensive. That is because Karim Habib, the design mastermind behind iconic BMW 7 Series models and the futuristic Kia EV9, sketched its lines. Having a legendary designer pen a budget-friendly crossover built across South Korea, China, and India is quite the flex.