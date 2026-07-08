The 2027 Hyundai Palisade hybrid just crossed the $60,000 mark

Hyundai is actively testing just how much money American families are willing to shell out for a badge that used to mean “budget-friendly”. The 2027 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy Black Ink Edition boldly pushes this boundary right past the painful $60,000 threshold. For that kind of cash, Hyundai serves up an aggressive, anti-color aesthetic that completely surrenders to humanity’s current phobia of vibrant cars.

The exterior color palette is an uncompromising celebration of depression, offering exclusively grayscale paint options: Abyss Black pearl, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, and Creamy White Pearl. Outside, everything from the prominent “H” logo and front grille accents to the roof rails and active air flap has been thoroughly dipped in a glossy black finish.

Inside, the corporate goth theme continues. The usual Calligraphy silver accents have been systematically purged from the steering wheel, speaker grilles, door handles, and center console bezels.

You get all the high-end features designed to make you forget you are signing a luxury-sized check to a mainstream manufacturer. We are talking plush Nappa leather upholstery, a head-up display, a dual-panel sunroof, and enough heated and ventilated seating to keep the first two rows perfectly comfortable. The front-wheel-drive model starts at $59,280, while opting for all-wheel drive climbs to an eye-watering $61,280, destination charges included.

Underneath all that brooding darkness lies a surprisingly sensible hybrid powertrain that swaps the old, thirsty V6 for a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder combined with an electric motor. The system manages a healthy 329 HP and 339 lb-ft of torque routed through a conventional six-speed automatic. It delivers instant, effortless electric shove from a standstill, riding beautifully despite the massive, efficiency-killing oversized wheels of the top-spec trim.

FWD models hit an EPA-rated 31/32/31 mpg city/highway/combined, while the AWD drop slightly to 29/30/29 mpg. That easily destroys the old V6’s abysmal 21 mpg combined, but it also drops this family vehicle squarely into Lexus TX price territory.

With the cheaper Santa Fe handling regular three-row duties and the upcoming Ioniq 9 getting its own Black Ink treatment, Hyundai is clearly eager to see if buyers are finally ready to forget old-school luxury prestige.