The 2027 Dodge Durango gets Charger’s Redeye paint

Dodge has decided that what the 2027 Durango really needed wasn’t electrification or sensible fuel economy: it was a brighter shade of red. For the first time in the nameplate’s history, the American automaker is officially bringing its signature “Redeye” exterior paint finish to the Dodge Durango lineup. Previously reserved exclusively for the tire-shredding Charger, this brilliant crimson shade expands the SUV’s factory color palette for drivers who believe a quiet, stealthy commute is a wasted opportunity.

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According to Dodge CEO Matt McAlear, color remains one of the primary emotional bridges between enthusiast owners and their machinery, offering drivers an immediate dose of factory-baked attitude.

The public gets its first physical look at the Redeye-clad Durango during Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, hosted August 7–8 at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Set against Detroit’s legendary Woodward Avenue, the undisputed mecca of American muscle car culture, the main power festival combines street drag racing action with official press previews and additional color news from the brand.

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The new Redeye paint doesn’t displace existing choices. Instead, it joins a colorful roster that includes B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, Green Machine, Night Moves, Pitch Black, Red Oxide, and White Knuckle. Behind those vibrant coats of paint, the 2027 Durango retains its status as an unapologetic haven for V8 traditionalists.

The lineup opens with the Durango GT HEMI, which packs a 360-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 and holds the title of the most affordable eight-cylinder, all-wheel-drive model in the American market. Stepping up the performance ladder brings us to the Durango R/T 392, armed with a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 kicking out 475 HP. At the absolute summit of the range sit the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, both driven by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 pushing a staggering 710 HP. Because if you’re going to haul groceries in a crimson missile, you might as well do it at full throttle.