The 2027 BMW 7 Series tries to find itself in a mirror

2026 is the year the German triumvirate finally looks into the abyss and sees a reflection they don’t quite recognize. Audi, Mercedes, and BMW are currently performing open-heart surgery on their flagship identities, and Munich isn’t interested in playing it safe. After unleashing the i3, BMW is now shoving its Neue Klasse philosophy down the throat of its ultimate monarch, the 7 Series.

If you were expecting a visual riot, prepare for a polite surprise. The 7 Series’ silhouette remains an exercise in Bavarian authority. Sculpted proportions and a huge stance. But the devil is in the cosmetic surgery. We’re talking about a “Dual-Finish” paint job from BMW Individual, a bipolar aesthetic that shifts from matte to metallic depending on how the sun hits your net worth.

Step inside, and the “original sin” of digital excess is in full bloom. BMW has decided that your feet deserve a ceremony, integrating LEDs into the carpet to create a “luminous welcome”. It’s an office on wheels, assuming your office allows for 155-mph Zoom calls via the integrated theater screen. Calling this a cabin is an insult to living rooms; it’s a mobile boardroom upholstered in Veganza and Alcantara.

Under the hood, the mechanical “valzer of uncertainty” continues. The electric i7 50 xDrive kicks things off with 449 HP, while the i7 60 xDrive ups the ante to 536 HP, promising to recharge your corporate soul from 10 to 80% in just 28 minutes.

For those still clinging to the “holy water” of internal combustion, the 740i offers a 375-hp inline-six that hits 60 mph in under five seconds. If you have commitment issues, the 750e PHEV bridges the gap with 483 HP of hybrid guilt-tripping.

There’s a V8-shaped hole in the lineup for now, but until the M Performance variant arrives in 2027, you’ll have to settle for the M Sport package. It’s still a 7 Series, but it’s clear that Munich is now betting more on pixels than pistons.