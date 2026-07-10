The 2027 Audi A8 is the luxury zombie Ingolstadt forgot to stop

With Cadillac and Lincoln having long abandoned their executive barges, and even the disruptive Lexus LS officially discontinued, the segment has turned into a brutal two-horse race between the BMW 7 Series and the Mercedes S-Class. Then, there is the Audi A8. Right now, even the suits in Ingolstadt do not seem entirely sure what to do with their flagship. It is slowly being yanked from its German home market while the upcoming Q9 SUV looms on the horizon as a sort of high-riding wagon alternative.

Yet, against all institutional logic, the current fourth-generation A8 is stubbornly trundling into the 2027 model year for the North American market. Having debuted way back in 2017 and receiving its sole major facelift in 2022, this chassis is fast approaching the decade mark, making it a certified geriatric compared to its thoroughly modernized German rivals.

How is Audi celebrating this milestone of survival? By offering two new 21-inch wheel options for the Black optic package on the A8, and generously throwing in standard rear seat heaters and a new paint color for the S8.

If you are one of the brave few still refusing the siren call of the luxury crossover, the remaining 2027 lineup is remarkably straightforward. The stretched A8 L starts at a hefty $95,100, powered exclusively by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 335 HP and 369 lb-ft of torque. It comes packed with standard tech like virtual 360-degree cameras, 22-way power seats, and soft-close doors—ideal for quietly closing the door on your rapid financial depreciation.

Meanwhile, if you demand actual V8 muscle, you have to pony up $130,000 for the S8. That investment buys a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 pumping out 563 HP and 590 lb-ft of torque, rocket-launching this heavy vault to 60 mph in a sports-car-shaming 3.8 seconds. It also adds performance goodies like four-wheel steering, a sport rear differential, adaptive air suspension, and a crisp Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system.