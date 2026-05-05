The 2026 Kia XCeed is still trying to outrun the Seltos

While Kia was busy sending the Ceed hatchback, the Sportwagon, and the actually-quite-cool Proceed to the great automotive junkyard in the sky to make room for the K4, they apparently forgot to kill the XCeed. The high-riding hatchback that nobody knew we needed in 2019 has become the ultimate survivor.

While its main rival, the Ford Focus Active, has been officially euthanized, Kia decided that the XCeed deserves a second, more substantial facelift for 2026.

Visually, the 2026 XCeed is going through a bit of an identity crisis, desperately trying to look like its electric cousins while still sipping from the fossil fuel pump. It sports a new “tiger-nose” grille and vertical LED headlights that shamelessly rip off the EV3 and the recently refreshed Stonic. It’s a handsome enough mug, assuming you enjoy the look of a car that’s pretending it doesn’t have an exhaust pipe. Around the back, you get the obligatory full-width LED light bar and a “robust” bumper with an integrated skid plate.

Step inside, and you’ll find that Kia has finally addressed the aging cabin by throwing more pixels at it. The dashboard has been gutted to accommodate the new tech, paired with a two-spoke steering wheel and a more “elegant” center console. Surprisingly, Kia kept some physical controls, a rare win for those of us who prefer not to navigate three sub-menus just to turn down the heat.

Under the hood, the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) has likely been shown the door, leaving only gasoline and mild-hybrid (MHEV) options for the traditionalists. Production kicks off May 29 in Zilina, Slovakia, where it will roll off the line alongside the Sportage and the upcoming EV2. Interestingly, it will coexist with the new Seltos, meaning Kia is now officially competing against itself to see which slightly-different-shaped SUV you’ll actually sign a lease for.