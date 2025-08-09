The 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack packs a punch with 550 horsepower—the most powerful car under $55,000

August 8, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Dodge is turbocharging into the future with the launch of the all-new 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack powered by the SIXPACK twin-turbo inline-six engine — a powerhouse engineered to continue the evolution of modern muscle with uncompromising performance, relentless power and unmistakable Dodge attitude.

Two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Quick off the line with standard all-wheel-drive (AWD), the new SIXPACK-powered high-output (H.O.), 550-horsepower, with 531 lb.-ft. of torque, 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack clocks a 3.9-second 0-60 time and runs the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds. Dodge’s newest muscle car makes its official public debut with Dodge smoke and fury in downtown Pontiac, Michigan, today to kick off the 10th anniversary of Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge.

“For 60 years, Dodge Charger has been known for delivering legendary muscle car performance, and we have every intention of continuing that legacy,” said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear. “This next-generation Charger lineup delivers the most horsepower and most torque of any muscle car in its class, the widest body of any car in the industry, an award-winning interior, and, perhaps most important, what our customers have told us they want: the power to choose what fuels them. The all-new turbocharged 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack is the most powerful car customers can buy priced less than $55,000.”

Orders for the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack powered by the SIXPACK H.O. will open on August 13. Vehicles are scheduled to begin arriving at dealerships before the end of the year.

Power to Choose Your Powertrain

Dodge is again leaning into its rich history to fuel the future. Well-known in the 1970s, the Dodge “SIXPACK” badge referred to three two‑barrel carburetors for a total of six barrels. Today, the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack revives that SIXPACK spirit with a straight six-cylinder layout.

2026 Dodge Charger Daytona, customized with Fratzog dual stripes with red trim, a new appearance option for 2026 two-door and four-door Charger Daytona models.

Dodge launches the award-winning 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo Straight Six as the SIXPACK. In the new Dodge Charger lineup, the SIXPACK will be available in both high-output and standard-output variants that continue to push the nameplate further in performance:

Charger Scat Pack with the SIXPACK H.O. engine delivers 550 horsepower, 531 lb.-ft. torque, top speed of 177 mph

Charger R/T with the SIXPACK standard-output (S.O.) engine delivers 420 horsepower, 468. Lb.-ft. of torque, top speed of 168 mph

Boosted High Horsepower

The turbo-powered SIXPACK H.O. engine in Charger Scat Pack is the most powerful version of the Hurricane in production. The engine uses a new, low-restriction air induction system and low-restriction exhaust system to enhance horsepower and torque. Designed for maximum performance, the SIXPACK’s power is centered on a solid foundation of a deep-skirt cast-aluminum block and structural aluminum alloy oil pan. Cross-bolted steel main bearing caps hold the forged steel crankshaft and forged steel connecting rods. Deck-plate honing of the block during manufacturing optimizes the cylinder bore shape.

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack with Demonic Red seats.

The SIXPACK H.O. engine delivers its 550 horsepower with oil-jet-cooled, forged-aluminum pistons with an anodized top ring and a diamond-like coating (DLC) on the pins to minimize friction. It runs with a 9.5:1 compression ratio and produces maximum output on 91 octane premium fuel.

