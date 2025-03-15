The 2019 Jeep J6 concept, an exceptional creation paid tribute to classic Jeep trucks

The 2019 Jeep J6 Concept: a vintage tribute with updated performance. The 2019 Jeep J6 concept was a very special vehicle, a tribute to the old Jeep trucks of the late 1970s. At the same time, it showed a preview of new parts and prototypes from Mopar’s Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) division. Taking the 2019 two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (JL) as its base, the J6 had a huge six-foot box, a full 12 inches longer than the standard Jeep Gladiator box, to maximize cargo space.

Equipment of the Jeep J6 concept

Under the hood, the 2019 Jeep J6 concept had a reliable 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, further boosted by a JPP cold-air intake for improved performance. Inside, retro styling appeal was evident in the dashboard inserts painted “Metallic Brilliant Blue” and Katzkin leather-trimmed seats with matching blue stitching. A classic Jeep badge towered over the horn, while a series of auxiliary switches provided control over the elaborate lighting system. Other Mopar accessories, such as an illuminated pedal kit, all-weather floor mats, and molded heel guards, rounded out the interior fittings.

The 2019 Jeep J6 Concept represents a deft fusion of past design and modern performance, demonstrating Jeep’s ability to honor its heritage while pushing the limits of off-road capabilities.

Special features of the Jeep tribute

One of the most famous features of the Jeep J6 was undoubtedly its bright metallic blue paint job, a clear homage to the legendary 1978 Jeep Honcho pickup truck. This prototype came with an overall length of an impressive 201 inches and a 118.4-inch wheelbase, measurements equal to those of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Its elongated body, finished with a body-color spray coating, was complemented by a sturdy 2.25-inch steel JPP sport/roll bar, on which were mounted four powerful 5-inch LED headlights, each capable of emitting 4,800 lumens.

The Jeep J6 Concept shod prototype 17-inch heel lock wheels, finished in an exclusive “Brass Monkey” shade and enhanced with a silver heel lock ring. These wheels housed aggressive 37-inch off-road tires, and the vehicle’s stance was further enhanced by a standard 2-inch JPP lift kit, which increased ground clearance. Finally, a prototype spare tire carrier, designed to accommodate a 37-inch tire, was housed in the box

Reinforced off-road systems

To cope with the roughest terrain, the J6 was equipped with a rugged 2-inch steel stinger bar attached to the standard Rubicon steel front bumper and reinforced side guards featuring 2-inch steel tubing welded to the Gladiator’s standard side members. The removable hardtop and retro-style “J6” badge located on the tailgate and fenders gave the prototype even more character.

Lighting was an important element of the J6 Concept, with a total of ten 5-inch LED headlights distributed on the anti-roll bar, front pillars and stinger bar, ensuring optimal visibility in all conditions. The custom Mopar Satin Black front grille and hood of the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon were further enhanced by Mopar hood stops embellished with the Jeep logo.