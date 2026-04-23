The $15,000 discount: Fiat’s 500e is crashing and burning in America

Sixty-eight units. In a nation of over 330 million people, where everything is supposedly “bigger and better”, Fiat managed to sell exactly sixty-eight 500e models in the first quarter of the year. It’s not just a niche product anymore, it’s a statistical rounding error. Fiat’s grand “return” to the United States was supposed to be a triumphant march of Italian chic and zero-emission efficiency, but instead, it looks more like a frantic retreat.

The situation is so comically grim that the 500e is currently being outsold by its own ghost, the 500X. Despite the 500X’s production ending back in 2023, American buyers would still rather pick up the leftovers of a discontinued crossover than embrace the electric future.

The “green revolution” apparently stops where the wallet begins. Between the loss of federal tax credits and a market that remains stubbornly skeptical of tiny EVs, Fiat’s little battery-on-wheels is sitting in dealer lots gathering dust. In fact, current inventories suggest that at the present sales pace, dealers have enough stock to last them five months.

Naturally, the response from the showrooms has been a total price bloodletting. We’re talking about massive, five-figure slashes to the MSRP. In Virginia, you can find a 2024 500e INSPI(RED) listed for just over $19,000. For those keeping track at home, that’s a car that started with a $34,000 price tag. Even the fancy 2025 Armani Edition is being tossed around for under $22,000.

Stellantis is trying to play hero by throwing a $7,500 national incentive at the problem to compensate for the missing federal credits, but even a $15,000 total discount isn’t enough to convince Americans that a city car with limited range is a viable alternative to a used truck.

It turns out that “Italian charm” is a hard sell when the practicality doesn’t match the price, even when that price is essentially half-off. Fiat wanted to sell a lifestyle, but for now, they’re just selling expensive lawn ornaments at a massive loss.