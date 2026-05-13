The 100-year model: the FX-100 might be the craziest Ferrari ever

Ferrari is currently playing a high-stakes game of bureaucratic Tetris. The Prancing Horse has officially filed for the “FX-100” trademark within the Italian patent database. While a trademark filing usually carries all the excitement of a tax audit, in the cryptic world of Maranello, these “silent” moves are rarely just about paperwork. They are breadcrumbs leading to something loud, expensive, and inevitably painted Rosso Corsa.

There are two primary ways to interpret this alphanumeric riddle. The first takes us down a nostalgia-fueled rabbit hole to the 1990s and the legendary Ferrari FX. This wasn’t a standard production car, but a 512-based fever dream commissioned by the Sultan of Brunei. With a Testarossa flat-12 and a seven-speed sequential gearbox courtesy of Williams F1, it remains a bizarre piece of automotive folklore. However, unless Ferrari plans on relaunching custom builds for modern royalty, this historical link is likely just a colorful footnote.

The second, more logical path leads directly to the unhinged world of the FXX program. These are the laboratory-grade track monsters that Ferrari sells to its most “devoted” (read: wealthiest) clients to test technologies that will eventually trickle down to cars normal millionaires can buy. We’ve seen the evolution: the Enzo-based FXX in 2005, the 599XX with its aggressive aero and then-novel carbon-ceramic brakes, and the 2015 FXX-K, which harnessed F1-derived KERS technology. Recently, Ferrari even blurred the lines with the SF90 XX Stradale, a car that is technically street-legal.

Given this trajectory, an FX-100 based on the 2024 F80 flagship makes perfect sense. Ferrari is obsessed with anniversaries. The F40 and F50 celebrated decades of production; the SF90 marked ninety years of the racing team. In 2029, Scuderia Ferrari will hit its 100th anniversary. The math is too clean to be a coincidence.

Historically, whenever Ferrari slaps an “F” followed by a number on a chassis, it’s a monument to their own longevity. While a trademark isn’t a blood oath to produce a vehicle, Maranello protects names the way dragons guard gold. The FX-100 isn’t just a name; it’s a promise that 2029 is going to be very, very expensive for the world’s elite.