Tesla’s sales bounce back: did they stop falling?

Somewhere in Tesla, someone is already printing the “We’re Back” T-shirts. One month of positive sales data and the fan base is ready to declare victory. Let’s pump the brakes. Yes, February 2026 marked Tesla’s first year-over-year sales increase in more than twelve months. That’s a fact. But context, as always, is everything.

Tesla’s sales had been sliding for a while, squeezed by a product lineup that was aging faster than expected, a shrinking model range, and the not-so-small matter of Elon Musk’s increasingly polarizing political persona. Some Tesla models didn’t just lose buyers. They gained enemies. When your CEO becomes a bumper sticker people actively avoid, you have a branding problem that no software update can fix.

The comparison point for this celebrated “recovery” is Q1 2025, one of the worst quarters Tesla has had in years. The company had simultaneously halted Model Y production across all four of its global Gigafactories to transition to the refreshed version. Shutting down every single plant at once is either a bold logistical masterstroke or a decision made because inventory was already piling up and it didn’t much matter anyway.

Wall Street‘s consensus estimate puts Tesla’s Q1 2026 deliveries at around 365,000 vehicles, roughly 30,000 more than the same quarter last year. That’s an 8% increase built on top of a crater. Twenty-three financial institutions were surveyed to produce that average, which also means a significant number of analysts came in well below it.

For the full year 2026, the consensus sits at approximately 1.69 million deliveries. That would be a 3.3% increase over 2025’s 1.636 million. If Tesla’s best-case scenario for the year is barely outrunning inflation, the recovery narrative deserves a second read.

There is one bright spot worth acknowledging without irony, Tesla’s Energy division. Analysts expect 14.4 GWh of energy storage deployments in Q1 2026, up sharply from 10.4 GWh in Q1 2025. The cars may be generating headlines for the wrong reasons, but the batteries powering homes and grids are quietly doing their job.

The bottom line? Tesla probably did hit the floor. The question is how high the bounce actually goes..