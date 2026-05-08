Tesla’s Roadster brand is finally here: the actual car isn’t

If patience is a virtue, then Tesla Roadster reservation holders are practically saints destined for canonization. Nearly nine years after the prototype first stunned the world, Elon Musk has finally given the faithful a sign of life. But in the form of some very expensive paperwork.

On February 3, Tesla filed two new trademark applications with the USPTO, revealing a stylized “ROADSTER” wordmark and a mysterious triangular emblem. It seems that while the engineering team is still “validating” things, the graphic design department is working overtime to ensure the car looks great on a legal document.

The new branding is a blatant departure from the minimalist “T” we’ve seen on every Model 3 and Model Y. The first filing showcases a stretched, angular font that screams “the future,” while the second is a diamond-shaped badge meant to evoke “speed, propulsion, heat, or wind”. It’s the kind of bespoke branding usually reserved for Italian exotics, suggesting that Tesla wants the Roadster to be seen as a standalone icon. Or, perhaps, they just realized that after a decade of waiting, customers need a new logo to look at while their $250,000 deposits continue to accrue interest for someone else.

Legally, these “intent to use” filings mean Tesla has three years to actually sell a car with these logos on it, or they lose the rights. Considering the Roadster’s history, three years feels like an optimistic lunch break.

The car debuted in 2017 with a 2020 launch date. Then it was 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. In late 2025, the big reveal was moved to April 1st, 2026. A date so ironic it effectively wrote its own jokes. Naturally, April came and went without a peep. During the Q1 2026 call, Musk shifted the goalposts for the eighth time, suggesting a reveal “maybe in a month or so”.

If we follow the “Musk Math” of production starting 12 to 18 months after a reveal, we’re looking at late 2027 or early 2028 for actual deliveries. By then, the original reservation holders will have aged an entire decade. At least when they finally climb into their cockpit in 2028, they’ll have a fancy new triangular badge.