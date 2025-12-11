Tesla’s new 3D Supercharger maps end the charging guesswork

Tesla is constantly tweaking its industry-leading charging network, and the latest move is a brilliant quality-of-life feature that simplifies the EV refueling process immensely. While the brand has scaled its global network to nearly 7,900 stations and over 75,000 connectors since its 2012 California debut, finding an available stall at a massive, busy Supercharger site could still involve an irritating search.

The good news follows last month’s announcement that real-time Supercharger information was finally viewable on Google Maps. Now, Tesla has gone a step further with its annual holiday software update, introducing interactive 3D maps for Supercharger sites.

Previously, the Tesla app only told users how many stalls were free. The new functionality, accessible when navigating to a station or clicking “View Site Map”, provides a fully rendered, three-dimensional view of the Supercharger site. This real-time map shows precisely which individual charging stalls are occupied and which are available, instantly removing the guesswork and making the entire charging experience significantly smoother.

Max de Zegher, Tesla’s Director of Charging for North America, called the update out on X, stating, “This should make Supercharger charging a bit more magical, especially at larger, busier sites”. The feature is currently being piloted at 18 select Supercharger stations, heavily concentrated across California, a logical choice given the state’s massive EV presence.

Notably, new data from the Department of Energy shows that EV charging infrastructure in the US grew 19% in the first nine months of 2025, and California now boasts more EV charger connectors than it has traditional gasoline nozzles.

With more electric vehicles on the road than ever, the need for efficient infrastructure management is paramount. Tesla owners online are already clamoring for the new map feature, and De Zegher has confirmed that the 3D Supercharger maps will be extended to all sites in the future. This clever update reinforces why Tesla’s Supercharger network remains the gold standard against which all other EV charging solutions are judged.