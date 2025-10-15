Tesla’s affordable $25K model is still coming: the question is, when?

The new Tesla Model Y Standard and Model 3 Standard, unveiled in recent days, are only the first innovations the automaker has in store for the final months of 2025. According to TeslaNewswire, in fact, the project for the famous $25,000 Tesla would be far from shelved. An internal source reportedly revealed that the company intends to resume development of the NV91 and NV93 projects, designed to create two models smaller than the Model Y.

Tesla: the Model 2 project appears not to have been shelved

In recent years there has been repeated talk of a low-cost Tesla compact, known as Model Q or Model 2, without any of these projects finding concrete confirmation. Elon Musk himself said he did not want to produce such an economical vehicle, a choice that however does not seem to have pleased shareholders.

Elon Musk, in fact, has never hidden his lack of conviction regarding “affordable” Teslas. He has repeatedly stated that the Cybercabs, the electric and autonomous taxi under development, will represent the true accessible Tesla of the future. For this reason, it is difficult to imagine the imminent arrival of a compact or B or C segment SUV. It should also be remembered that the American automaker has never produced cars shorter than the Model 3‘s 4.7 meters, except for the first Roadster.

Yet, a Tesla at a contained price could represent a strategic opportunity to reverse course. After a complicated 2024, marked by a decline in registrations and revenue contraction, a $25,000 (or euro) model could give new momentum to sales and expand the brand’s customer base. Company executives had stated that the new compact would enter production in the second half of 2025.

For now, however, nothing is official yet. But if Tesla really decided to return to this project, the most talked-about electric compact of the decade could finally see the light and, with it, a new era for Elon Musk’s automaker.