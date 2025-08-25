Tesla shakes up leasing: zero down for used Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla has rolled out a brand-new leasing program that’s turning heads: for its pre-owned Model 3 and Model Y, the down payment can be as low as $0. The offer is available for both 12- and 24-month leases, though the shorter one comes with extra fees.

The move arrives just as popular incentives like the federal EV tax credit are about to expire. There’s no doubt: these leasing deal like are like never before. With this program, driving a used Tesla has never been easier or cheaper. In states like California and Texas, drivers can get behind the wheel of a used Model 3 or Model Y without paying a single dollar upfront and only a few hundred dollars per month.

For instance, one lease option requires zero down payment and starts at $312 per month for 24 months. A 12-month version is also available, albeit with slightly higher costs. Still, a $695 acquisition fee applies even when no initial deposit is required. Final lease costs vary depending on mileage allowance, location, and contract length. Yet, with future price hikes looming and tax credits set to disappear, this stands out as one of the most competitive deals in the EV market today.

The auto industry is undergoing a massive transition, from all over the world, as more drivers ditch gas-powered cars for electric vehicles. Lower running costs, environmental benefits, and financial perks are driving the change.

The Tesla Model Y has received particular praise online for its savings. Several owners shared that they cut fuel expenses significantly in just four months after switching. Tesla has even introduced a new, lower-cost version of the Model Y. But nothing beats zero: a lease with no down payment is a game-changer for anyone eager to step into Tesla ownership without the usual upfront costs.