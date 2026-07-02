Tesla Semi involved in deadly Nevada crash, marking first fatal incident

A Tesla Semi was reportedly involved in the first known fatal crash for the American company’s Class 8 electric truck, which occurred on Sunday, June 28, on U.S. 50 in Dayton, Nevada. The crash killed two people and seriously injured a third.

Early reconstructions indicate that the truck rear-ended two vehicles stopped at a traffic light at the intersection with Traditions Parkway. Family members identified the victims as Sergio “Boo” Villanueva and Jennifer Villanueva, a couple known locally for their volunteer work with a dog rescue organization.

Tesla Semi linked to its first fatal crash after two deaths in Nevada

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary statements suggest that the driver may have fallen asleep before the impact, but the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol will determine the final reconstruction. Initial official reports referred only to a truck, while images from the scene and later reconstructions pointed to the cab-forward design typical of the Tesla Semi.

For now, nothing links the crash to autonomous driving. Full Self-Driving is not available on the commercial version of the Semi, and the vehicle appears to have been driven manually. That shifts attention toward automatic emergency braking, a system designed to detect stationary obstacles and intervene before an imminent collision. It remains unclear which systems were actually active on the vehicle involved or whether they responded as expected.

Driver drowsiness also remains a central issue, especially in long-haul heavy transport. Several fleets already use internal cameras capable of detecting closed eyes or abnormal head movements, and Tesla uses a similar solution on its passenger cars, although no one has confirmed whether the same system also equips the Semi.

The incident comes at a delicate moment for the program. After years of delays, Tesla has accelerated production and deliveries of the truck near Gigafactory Nevada, not far from the crash site. While investigators continue their work, the case reopens the debate over active safety and fatigue monitoring in next-generation heavy-duty trucks.