Tesla self-certified its way into Texas robotaxi dominance

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly announced a tactical pause on the highly anticipated Robotaxi program until Full Self-Driving version 15 miraculously cures all its algorithmic sins, the actual machinery of corporate opportunism never sleeps. In fact, while purpose-built Cybercabs are currently acting as very expensive lawn ornaments in various Texas holding lots, Tesla was quietly arranging a regulatory coup right under our noses.

Eagle-eyed Tesla investor James Stephenson recently spotted that the EV giant has officially manifested on the Texas DMV’s motor carrier accreditation system as an authorized autonomous vehicle operator. The stealthy move involved exactly 42 Model Y vehicles, which magically gained approval on the exact same day the state updated its autonomous driving legislation. Talk about impeccable, totally coincidental timing.

Essentially, Tesla took advantage of the Lone Star State’s brand-new, incredibly permissive framework to self-certify its own fleet, converting a political shift into an immediate commercial advantage.

Under this newly minted legal reality, Texas proudly joins the elite driverless club alongside California, Arizona, and Nevada. However, Texas has made things remarkably uncomplicated for tech disruptors. Any company deploying SAE Level 4 autonomy or higher is now legally permitted to operate commercial, paid ride-hailing services without a human safety driver anywhere in the state. The only catch is that the technology must theoretically comply with state and federal safety regulations.

For now, the humble Model Y is the only Tesla vehicle validated under this streamlined framework, meaning passengers might soon pay to be chauffeured by a crossover that still features a redundant steering wheel.

By converting Texas into an autonomous playground, Tesla has built a rational, frictionless legal highway for when those idling Cybercabs are finally allowed to leave their concrete purgatory. Elon Musk might be waiting on version 15, but Texas has already given a green light to a driverless future, geofencing and weather permitting.