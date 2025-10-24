Tesla Roadster: the reveal is near, but its market launch is still far away

Almost eight years have passed since Elon Musk unveiled the second generation Tesla Roadster, promising to rewrite the laws of physics with a car capable of sprinting from 0-60 mph in less than a second and even flying, thanks to a specific package created in collaboration with SpaceX. Since then, however, the electric supercar that was supposed to embody the height of Tesla technology has not yet appeared.

Tesla Roadster demo coming 2025 but production still 2 years away after 8-year wait

After the Tesla Cybertruck, which arrived years late, and the original Roadster now distant in memory, Musk has returned to talk about the project. According to what was revealed by Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen, the American automaker is preparing a new demonstration by the end of 2025. This event, however, will not mark the start of production because that, he said, will still require up to two years.

News that left a bitter taste for those who, in 2017, had already paid a $50,000 deposit to reserve their Roadster. The return of the electric supercar has turned into a loop of announcements and delays, where each promise seems to serve more to keep interest alive than to actually bring the car to the road.

Musk’s idea was to pay tribute to the first Roadster, the car that in 2008 proved that an electric could be fast, beautiful and desirable. But, over time, the company has changed its priorities. Today Tesla invests in volume models, autonomous driving and a global production network: the Roadster, in this context, has become a secondary project.

Von Holzhausen assured that the car will be ‘at the limit of the laws of physics’ and that the result “will be worth the wait.” But after eight years of silence, even Tesla’s most faithful supporters are beginning to doubt. If by 2028, when the original Roadster turns twenty, the new generation is not on the road, what was supposed to be the icon of the future risks becoming yet another misstep for the company led by Elon Musk.