Tesla FSD, Australia’s best-selling car now wants to drive itself

Down Under, Tesla is pulling off a brilliant paradox: convincing an entire continent to buy its cars while simultaneously rolling out a software update that lets those vehicles drive in “Lazy” mode. On June 19, 2026, Tesla officially dropped its FSD Supervised v14.3.3 update to compatible Hardware 4 (HW4) Model Y and Model 3 vehicles across Australia.

This tech drop comes at a hilarious time of absolute market humiliation for traditional internal combustion royalty. Just last month, in May 2026, the Model Y became Australia’s best-selling vehicle overall, comfortably crushing previous heavyweights like the Ford Ranger, Toyota HiLux, and Toyota RAV4. Apparently,

And what exactly does this new v14.3.3 update bring to the table, besides the mandatory corporate rebranding of the FSD hardware into a stock-pumping “AI computer”? For starters, Tesla claims a 20% faster reaction time thanks to an upgraded neural network encoder that better deciphers traffic signs, complex intersections, and sudden road construction. It even promises a highly sophisticated interpretation of small animals. A feature that will undoubtedly face its ultimate, chaotic test against the unpredictable geometry of Australian wildlife.

But the real crown jewel of this update is the introduction of the new “Lazy” speed profile. Sitting comfortably below the existing “Relaxed” mode, “Lazy” is seemingly designed for drivers who find the act of chilling out to be far too exhausting. It forces the vehicle into ultra-conservative speeds and highly cautious lane selections, creating an even sharper behavioral contrast against the Standard and Assertive profiles.

Tesla has also streamlined the experience by removing the mandatory brake-pedal confirmation to initiate a trip. Now, you just sit back and let the system do the heavy lifting. Once you arrive, the new Arrival Options let you decide whether the car should park, pull over, or head straight into a driveway via an updated touchscreen interface.

As Australia transitions to this subscription-based autonomous babysitter, the grander regional scheme is unfolding next door. Just last week, two purpose-built Robotaxi Cybercabs were spotted testing in New Zealand.