Tesla delivered 480,000 cars with no tax credits: why is Wall Street still hesitant?

Wall Street analysts love being wrong, but Tesla’s Q2 delivery numbers made them look downright clueless. While the financial elite expected a modest 395,000 to 405,000 vehicle consensus, Elon Musk’s automotive juggernaut defied the calculators by dropping a massive 480,000 deliveries onto the market. A spectacular beat of over 15 percent. Tesla actually managed to sell significantly more vehicles than it produced during those three months, proving that losing the $7,500 EV tax credit last year didn’t miraculously kill consumer demand.

Naturally, this sudden injection of reality forced Jefferies analysts to awkwardly adjust their spreadsheets. They bumped Tesla’s price target to $400 from $375, though they safely kept their defensive “Hold” rating. But nobody is just trading Tesla on paint quality and factory outputs anymore.

The real catalyst for the stock’s second-half momentum lies in Musk’s favorite playground: autonomous tech. The Robotaxi program, which quietly celebrated its one-year anniversary after launching in Austin in mid-2025, has stealthily expanded. It is now rolling through Houston, Dallas, the San Francisco Bay Area, and has recently invaded the Sunshine State with a fresh rollout in Miami, Florida. Tesla is still wrestling with early-stage bottlenecks like fleet sizes and annoying wait times, but they are already undercutting competitors on price while maintaining a stellar safety record.

Yet, the juiciest gossip on the trading floor isn’t about robotaxis; it’s the growing, wild speculation of a full-blown Tesla-SpaceX merger. Jefferies is already sounding the alarm on this daydream, warning that if this chatter keeps growing, TSLA stock will start trading like a proxy for SpaceX rather than reflecting underlying automotive fundamentals. SpaceX definitely has a lot going for it, especially with its heavily publicized compute deals, but turning an electric car company into a rocket hybrid is a bizarre financial cocktail.

Investors looking for immediate payouts from these futuristic ventures, including the much-hyped Optimus humanoid robot project, need a serious reality check. These long-term pipelines are virtually guaranteed to hemorrhage cash and register initial losses before ever turning a meaningful profit. Seasoned Tesla investors are used to this painful, slow-burn strategy, but anyone expecting immediate corporate profit from a robot valet is living in the wrong galaxy.