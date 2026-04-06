Tesla, 50,000 unsold EVs and a parking lot that tells the whole story

Fifty thousand cars sitting in a parking lot are a press release nobody wanted to write. In Q1 2026, Tesla quietly set a record it won’t be bragging about at the next shareholder meeting: 50,363 unsold vehicles, the largest inventory gap in the company’s twenty-year history. Production reached 408,386 units, nearly 13% more than the same quarter in 2025. Deliveries landed at 358,023. Do the math, and you get a spread of more than 50,000 cars staring at the sky from lots that were never meant to be long-term storage facilities.

The last time Tesla’s supply-demand equation looked this unbalanced was Q1 2024, when the gap hit 46,500 units. This time around, the company managed to outdo itself, in precisely the wrong direction.

The American market isn’t helping. The federal $7,500 EV tax credit, abolished under the Trump administration, has been removed from the equation, and the industry is feeling it everywhere. Ford halted production of the F-150 Lightning. Honda canceled three electric models. Stellantis quietly deleted its entire plug-in hybrid lineup for the US market. According to Cox Automotive estimates, EV sales across the board dropped 28% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026. Tesla, for all its brand equity, is not immune to gravity.

The Model S and Model X were officially retired on April 1st, a date that, in retrospect, carries a certain unintentional irony, after more than a decade on the market. That leaves the Model 3 and Model Y to carry the weight of the entire business. The Tesla Cybertruck is technically still alive, but 16,000 quarterly deliveries make it more of a conversation piece than a revenue pillar.

Not everyone, though, is reading last rites over the EV market. BMW has the new iX3 and i3 ready to go. Volvo is targeting year-end deliveries for the EX60. Apparently, some manufacturers still believe the bet is worth making.