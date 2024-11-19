Tavares confirmed at the press conference that Stellantis will adapt to Trump’s U.S. market

The Stellantis automotive group is gearing up to better address the U.S. market, which we know is of great importance to the strategy of the entire group. However, news is coming, which could loom at any moment for the Trump government. However, Tavares confirmed that the company is ready to adapt to all kinds of eventualities, always keeping the focus on the transition to electric mobility.

Thus, Stellantis will soon adapt to the changes that are now expected in the U.S. auto market, which will take place after Trump returns to power. This was confirmed by CEO Carlos Tavares himself at a press conference on Monday, November 18, 2024. As discussed elsewhere we know that President-elect Donald Trump‘s transition team is thinking about and planning to eliminate the $7,500 tax credit that applies to the purchase of an electric vehicle, an issue that is within a much broader tax revolution. This would be what has been cited by reuter in recent days.

The abolition of the tax credit for electric vehicles in the United States could cause additional problems for the transition to sustainable mobility. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares also wanted to emphasize that the company is ready to adapt to different conditions in regional markets, although any decision is made with reference to the Trump administration’s final directives.

Stellantis continues to evolve with Multi-Energy

In the meantime that the new regulations are released, Stellantis continues its work, and is almost ready to introduce its “multi-energy” pickup truck platform to the U.S. market. It would be capable of supporting electric, hybrid and internal combustion engines, demonstrating flexibility and preparedness to meet industry challenges. Tavares confirms that the corporate vision in the United States remains very clear. Indeed, the CEO stressed that he intends to serve the societies and communities in which Stellantis operates. In Europe Stellantis works with Europeans, at the same time, in the United States, with Americans, and so on. Each region has its own way of dealing with challenges, particularly that of climate change. Tavares also wanted to emphasize that the company is aware of territorial differences and that everything is done to adapt according to local expectations.

The Stellantis CEO also added that since Donald Trump’s election, many people have speculated about his future decisions. The company currently prefers to remain on hold. All that is known is that sensitivity varies enormously in the United States, particularly between the coasts, which are more sensitive to environmental issues, and inland regions. The company will adapt to the decisions that are made, as is done everywhere. The mission remains the same , which is to provide clean, safe and affordable mobility.

Tavares then announced how he intends to proceed with work in the U.S. market. The CEO is also aware that consumers want to tap into electric vehicles more and more, but that they are willing to invest the same amount of money that has always been spent on combustion vehicles.This is precisely why the automotive group is constantly working to reduce costs as much as possible and meet customer needs.