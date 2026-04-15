Tactical retreat: the BMW iX is being evicted from the States

BMW has confirmed that the iX, that polarizing flagship that looked like it was designed by a team of rebellious architects, is heading for the exit door in the United States after just five short years. It’s not so much a retirement as it is a tactical eviction to make room for the Neue Klasse revolution, the “Next Generation.”

The iX was never just a car. It was a $90,000 pig with a license plate. BMW billed it as a “technological showcase”, which is fancy marketing-speak for saying we all paid a premium to be beta testers for their transition into the electric abyss.

From that massive, closed-off vertical kidney grille that triggered collective aesthetic heart attacks to an interior that felt more like a Scandinavian airport lounge than a driver-centric cockpit, the iX was an exploration of how far BMW could push its heritage before the fans started pining for a gas-guzzling E30. It was the technological caregiver ushering the brand into a world where engine notes are replaced by Hans Zimmer soundtracks.

The xDrive50 and the asphalt-ripping M60 variants weren’t just about zero-to-sixty sprints, they were the sacrificial scaffolding for the sixth-generation eDrive system. BMW is now ready to pull the plug in the States because they’ve extracted every bit of data they could from this luxury EV experiment. They’re pivoting toward a more “mature” electrification strategy, starting with the next-gen iX3. Built on a completely new architecture, this successor promises better range, faster charging, and a face that doesn’t require a public relations team to explain it.

While the rest of the global market still has to deal with the iX until a yet-to-be-announced expiration date, the US market is being fast-tracked into the future. Dealers will now scramble to clear out the remaining inventory while we wait for this fall’s debut of the iX3 and the subsequent iX5.

It’s a classic BMW move. Introduce something radically weird, tell us it’s the definitive future of mobility, and then replace it before we’ve even finished mourning the loss of physical buttons.